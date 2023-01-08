PM: 2023 should be way better

This year should be “way better” than the last seven years, which were difficult, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has said.
Asked what the country could look forward to in 2023, he cited a number of initiatives, including property tax.
In an exclusive interview in late December, he said one major development which the Government had worked on for the past three years or more, and which was now completed, was the restructuring of Pt Fortin producer Atlantic LNG.
“That puts us in a good position to play a more beneficial role in the gas sector. We are expecting to have Heritage and its associates make a greater effort in oil production. We can also look forward to the completion of the Phoenix Park Industrial Estate which would be another major initiative.
“In the non-oil sector, the encouragement of the manufacturing sector is going well, and in the new year we will have much more to say about that,” he said.
He said the country can also look forward to the “early” proclamation of the procurement legislation in 2023.
“We are also making the year 2023 a year when we will focus tremendously on our road infrastructure, especially our secondary roads, which have not been given the kind of attention they should have been given because we had been focusing so much on the pandemic and the economic collapse that we had been trying to come out of,” he said.
“We also intend to pay attention to new initiatives in agricultural production and agricultural activities and getting a lot more young people involved in agriculture. Because one of the problems we have been facing in agricultural production and farmgate is the loss of the older farming population who have either passed or are too aged,” he said.
In the area of local government, the Prime Minister said local government reform would be implemented this year.
“We expect that property tax will begin to operate and the revenues will be collected and spent by the local government bodies, and that will bring about improved capacity for Government at the local level to respond to the population,” he said.
He said the Central Government would supplement those revenues.
Siparia and Diego Martin are also expected to be given city status this year.
“We expect to operationalise the Revenue Authority which would improve our collection of the taxes that are due. The efficient collection of taxes due will be a major development in the country’s business,” he said.
With respect to the water supply, he said the Government intends to proceed with the loan programme for WASA in order to bring about significant restructuring of the Authority as well as an improved water supply. He said the Government was hoping to address the chronic problem of leaks and the non-availability of water in some communities.
“There are other significant things that we expect to do with respect to national security such as improved maintenance of the Coast Guard (equipment) and there are some decisions to be made there,” he said.
With respect to the Housing Development Corporation, he said the Government was hoping through the restructuring of the HDC to identify people who would benefit from a programme of assistance in the housing programme and to improve the maintenance of the housing stock.
“And we expect to co-operate with the THA in Tobago to ensure that the Tobago economy is not stymied. I hope that the politics and the political disturbances don’t get in the way of Tobago’s development. The Tobago terminal building, the tourism plant and making Tobago more widely known—work will continue on these things,” he said.
Government and ministers have done reasonably well
Asked to rate the performance of his Government and its ministers, the Prime Minister said he believed his Government and his ministers were doing reasonably well under difficult circumstances.
“I have been in football teams, cricket teams, and I know that on every team there are some people who do better than others, and it takes not 11 persons to win the match, but you need them all to pull their weight. Out of the 11, some will make the team tick and Cabinet is very much like that.
“Most of the people in the Cabinet are younger people who are in their second term so they can’t claim to be brand new and they are having to make their impact. And as the Government goes for a third term, we want to be judged on what we have done with the two terms we have had. We are not fazed by the misrepresentation of others who claim that nothing is happening and that people are suffering. That is a conversation of our detractors. But try and ask them what is the alternative.
For example, had we not restructured Petrotrin, to be able to manage the financial burden that the Minister of Finance was facing, what would have been our position? There is no conversation that is dedicated to what the alternative might have been and that is our conversation. And we are very proud to have provided the country with the guidance, support and management during this very difficult period.
The period 2015-2022, if one looks at it dispassionately and the options that were available to any government of Trinidad and Tobago, only then would you be able, in a fair and balanced way, to rate the Government’s performance because it was not an easy, and it still isn’t, an easy period; 2023 should be a way better and we will continue to make decisions, while taking into account the people who are going to be affected by them,” he said.
Tobago self-government bills will lapse
Asked about the Tobago self-government bills which are languishing on the Order Paper, the Prime Minister said his Government had 22 seats and had done all that it could with those 22 seats.
Saying the Tobago bills came out of a lot of consultation, in Tobago and in the Joint Select Committee in the Parliament, he said the PNM campaigned in Tobago asking the electorate to support the PNM’s position and ask the Parliament to give Tobago what had been advanced in the bills.
“The PDP (Progressive Democratic Patriots) campaigned against (the bills) and won the THA 2021 election. So what can we do with the bills? We can’t shove it down Tobago’s throat. The one good thing is that the population of Tobago was able to take a position on the bills and unfortunately they did not support the PNM position. If you looked at the election as an adjudication on the bills... and it did become part of the election campaign, it did not find favour with the people of Tobago. So we are not going to try and push it... it will lapse in the Parliament... I have not heard any change in (Tobago’s) position. The THA Act exists and there is a certain amount of localisation of Tobago politics and its administration, and that has to be allowed to flourish and take its course.”
Asked to comment on the current fragmentation within the Tobago House of Assembly, the Prime Minister said he didn’t want to comment except to say that the Government would ensure the laws of the country are observed and that the PNM maintains its commitment to Tobago’s development.
“I have seen something which is cause for concern—and this is not politics—I have seen Secretary James and the Chief Secretary saying that the EMA Act does not apply in Tobago, and that what applies in Tobago is what the THA tells the EMA to do. I would want to ask the Chief Secretary to get proper legal advice on that because it is fraught with danger,” the Prime Minister said.
Tobago contractors should be given priority in THA contracts
On the issue of whether Tobago contractors should be given priority on THA-funded projects, the Prime Minister said he believed it should be so.
“The policy that has been pursued is that the tendering process allows contractors in Tobago, for good reason, to bid a little bit higher than other contractors. If they are five or ten per cent higher than the low bid from outside of Tobago, they should be considered. That is the policy I know of. Because you want to build up capacity and the costs in Tobago, because you don’t have that economy of scale, you have a built-in higher cost. If you allow the free market without that consideration, you would never build the kind of capacity in Tobago that the island economy requires and it means that Tobago will always be at a disadvantage,” he said.
He added: “The current Government in Tobago unfortunately is taking the position that Tobago contractors are all corrupt because they were working with the PNM and they are to be penalised because they are under audit and they should not get any contracts unless the audit clears them from all kinds of nebulous accusations.
“And in so far as they are making all their contracting awards to contractors from Trinidad, all that does is that the monies allocated to Tobago, that is meant to fuel, nurture and encourage a Tobago economy, would find its way back quickly into Trinidad. And that is not going to serve Tobago in good stead.”
Succession planning
The Prime Minister, who had indicated he would demit office at the end of this term, was asked whether he had engaged in succession planning and created a pool of persons from which the PNM and the country can choose its future leader.
He said he saw it as part of his responsibility being the leader at this time, and having had a long career in public life, to ensure the PNM was in a position to provide the leadership the country requires as it goes forward.
“We just had an internal election and you would have seen what I consider to be significant changes in the party’s executive. That approach will continue. In January we will implement our new executive and prepare ourselves going forward. I am not picking people and holding them up and saying this is my choice. But we open the door and allow people to come in.
“The PNM is constantly recruiting new people. And I am confident that the country will still look for its leadership from its political parties and it is for the political parties to present themselves. We (in the PNM) are confident that we are the only organisation that takes its assignment seriously and that the country could look to this party at any time for the requisite leadership it requires,” he said.