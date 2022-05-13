PM: 6-WEEK DEADLINE FOR PLAN

The task force appointed to implement recommendations following the Justice Judith Jones report into children’s homes has been given six weeks to submit a work plan, says Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
Speaking at the post-Cabinet news conference yesterday, Rowley said the task force commenced its work on May 5, 2022, when the inaugural meeting of the team was held.
“The Task Force is currently working assiduously through four working teams to ensure it submits the work plan to the Cabinet within the stipulated time frame of six weeks. The task force, fully seized of the urgency to commence the implementation of the priority actions recommended in the report, has committed to working beyond its remit to advance some of the work already in train within ministries and agencies, in keeping with the recommendations,” he said.
The Prime Minister added that the Government notes the calls in the public domain for unlicensed homes to be closed, but he said this was not sensible.
He said the Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago, under whose remit this responsibility falls, is in communication with the management of these facilities with regard to addressing the issues hindering the licensing process.
“In the interim, whilst these homes and community residences accommodate wards of the State, any responsible government will continue to commit to provide the necessary resources to ensure the well-being and upkeep of the children,” he said.
The Government, he said, remains committed to finding solutions to the myriad of social issues faced by the population, child abuse being one of the most critical as it involves children who, in many instances, have little or no voice in the situation.
“Whilst we have accepted the findings of the report and as responsible citizens of this country we are also disheartened by it, we are satisfied that the objective of the exercise was met, the determination to ‘get to the bottom of the matter’ so as to better understand it and treat with it appropriately,” he said.
“We assure the population that as a Government we remain resolute in this objective and, with the support of all stakeholders, will continue to ensure that continuing action is taken to strengthen the country’s child protection systems in keeping with our national and international commitments,” he added.
In response to questions, Rowley said it is expected that the police will take action with respect to persons who committed offences against children in the children’s homes.
He was asked about the report which stated that security guards were abusing residents of the homes, as well as other types of abuse.
“Clearly that is a matter for the police. If any individual has exposed him or herself to be identified in that way, whether it is security guard or cook or butler or caretaker, if you have done anything where there is evidence that you have done that to a child, I expect that the police will be dealing with that,” he said.
He said the report has made certain recommendations, some of which have already been acted upon.
Rowley said the Government has not let the issue fall through the cracks.
Timeline as outlined by the PM
• March 2021 — Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy received a report on the sequence of events that led to five boys absconding from the Child Support Centre (North) under the remit of the Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago, which raised a number of issues related to child care and abuse.
The minister recommended the establishment of the independent team to investigate the issue of the abuse at children’s homes, namely, St Jude’s, St Dominic’s and St Mary’s and the former St Michael’s; the rehabilitation centres, the child support centres, and any other institution under the remit of the Children’s Authority.
• June 2021 — The Prime Minister agreed with the minister’s recommendation. Team headed by retired Justice Judith Jones appointed.
• July 2021 — the team commenced the investigation. The investigation team collected primary and secondary data from site visits to children’s homes, child support centres and rehabilitation centres. During the investigation, the team conducted 21 site visits to community residences and child support centres.
• December 13, 2021 — Report submitted to the minister.
The report was also circulated internally for review and comments. All relevant feedback was received in January 2022 and Cabinet considered and reviewed the report in February 2022.
• March 2022 — Cabinet agreed for a review to be conducted by the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs of the legislative recommendations, and the establishment of a task force to develop a work plan for the implementation of the recommendations contained in the report.
• April 2022 — Report laid in the Parliament.
• May 5, 2022 — The task force commenced its work with a time-frame of six week to submit a work plan to Cabinet.