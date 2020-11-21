PM: Avoid Christmas events

There will be no State-sponsored Christmas parties this year and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is urging the public to follow suit and not hold Christmas gatherings and get-togethers.
Speaking during a news conference in Tobago yesterday, Rowley said the behaviour of the public over the Christmas season will determine whether more restrictions can be lifted and schools re-opened come January.
He said with the incubation period of the virus, any effects of carelessness during the Christmas period would be reflected in the Covid-19 numbers in January and further push back any plans to allow children to return to school.
“That would mean that our children would have been out of school for almost a year.
“So if you want to play your part as you must, not only for you but for the next generation, the children who are not going to school, have a responsible Christmas. Do not encourage congregation and mixing over the Christmas season.”
Rowley said while it is a “big ask”, it is better to be deprived of the usual Christmas festivities than face another lockdown in January due to careless behaviour.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh also urged the private sector to forego Christmas parties this year.
“I want to reach out to all chambers of commerce to ask their membership not to have Christmas parties,” he pleaded.
“I have spoken to my own permanent secretary at the Ministry of Health and we will be having no Christmas functions... I want to reach out to all religious leaders, tell your flocks, your devotees, your jamaats to avoid family gatherings this Christmas season.
“Every leader of a non-governmental organisation, every Member of Parliament, anyone who has influence over people, urge those who look up to you for leadership that this Christmas ought to be a holy Christmas but a quiet Christmas.
“Keep your bubble within yourself. Celebrate in your family units. Don’t bring other family units and friends into that bubble.”
Rowley noted that while the country’s borders remain closed, many nationals abroad want to come home for Christmas.
He said as many people as possible will be allowed to return.
However, he said those wanting to return for Christmas would have to travel at least a week in advance to allow for a mandatory seven-day quarantine.
On the possibility of schools re-opening in January, Rowley said if this is done, it would not be the full school population.
“It would be a certain cohort we will start with, and when we put that data in place, it will be controlled by what the data is post-New Year’s Day.
“Because it would make no sense for us to have protected our people for almost a year, and then we end up with a huge spike in January.
“If the condition is bad, we will not be able to put children out there... We are monitoring it on a daily basis.”