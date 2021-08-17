PM blames foolish people

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says economic diversification has been stalled by the behaviour and foolishness of people in the country.
He was speaking during the sod-turning ceremony for the new Desperadoes Pan Theatre in Port of Spain, yesterday.
The Prime Minister noted that economic diversification has been the call of many for some time now, but he said Government’s efforts to do that have been met with resistance, leading to the failure of several big projects.
He cited the Sandals Resorts project, initially proposed to be built in Tobago.
The project was eventually scrapped as the company said it would no longer pursue the construction of a resort in Tobago due to “constant and ongoing negative publicity and media coverage”.
Rowley lamented the loss of the project yesterday, saying Tobago was a prime destination for the Sandals resort.
“Tobago said no. Trinidadians encouraged Tobagonians to say no. Right now, there are two additional ones being built in Jamaica, two more in Barbados, one in St Lucia. Grenada is booming with one,” he said.
“We were ahead of all of those, but somebody in this country told you that this Government was going to sell your birthright down the drain in Sandals and, of course, the project went up in old talk. And after carrying on the old talk and causing the abandonment of that, they have the unmitigated gall to say the Prime Minister didn’t sell it properly.”
Rowley also cited the La Brea Industrial Development Company Ltd (Labidco), which he said was supposed to replicate the success of the Point Lisas Industrial Estate, but was abandoned for years.
“Yesterday, I passed outside the Labidco on my way to and from Chatham, and it hurt my heart to see what I saw there and to remember that when Labidco was being built, we spent $44 million to get the harbour and the estate built. But, of course, everything you do here, there’s somebody to counter-point, to undo it.
“So the Government changed in 1995 and the experiment was abandoned. And for five years, the Labidco estate remained abandoned. In a country that keeps telling itself we need to diversify and we need to grow and expand the economy. But we were able to abandon that industrial estate.”
‘We abandoned
hundreds of millions’
The Prime Minister said even when Government attempted to diversify away from oil and gas and into the aluminium industry, that too met with resistance.
“We spent hundreds of millions of dollars going down that road,” he said. “And then the Government changed and the conversation was that we abandoned that. Go look at it down there now, you will see huge cranes and you will see the estate prepared and you see a power plant that was built for industrialisation is now lighting your homes. That wasn’t what that plant was for. That plant was to supply power to the aluminium smelter.”
Rowley said, despite objections to the plant on the grounds of safety concerns, many nations are producing aluminium products.
“I can tell you now, without contradiction, all the nations that are producing aluminium products are doing so successfully to this day. Nobody’s being poisoned, nobody’s being hurt, their economies are diversified,” he said.
“But in Trinidad and Tobago, we abandoned hundreds of millions of dollars down there at the behest of those who thought they knew better.”
The Prime Minister said the Desperadoes Pan Theatre is another move towards diversifying the economy by promoting culture and tourism.
He said he had not yet heard any arguments against using culture to contribute to economic diversification, but noted “it might be coming”.