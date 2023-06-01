Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has given an emphatic “no” to Opposition Leader Kamla-Persad Bissessar’s request for international observers to monitor the upcoming local government election.
Responding to questions at a very well attended $1,200-per-person fundraiser titled “Breakfast with the Prime Minister”, organised by the People’s National Movement (PNM), at the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre, St, Ann’s, yesterday, the Prime Minister said some of his colleagues were telling him that he must invite “foreigners to come and observe our local government elections”.
“No!” he thundered. “What is it we expect to happen in a local election that we have to invite foreigners to come and observe? They free to come if they wish, it is a free country.... But why are we selling ourselves short? You know what we do? We sent people from Trinidad and Tobago, from the EBC (Elections and Boundaries Commission), to observe other people’s elections because they see us as superstars in that business.
“You know why I say no to those troublemakers? Because our record in the PNM is without blemish. When we lost an election for the first time after three decades (in 1986), what did the PNM do? Walked away quietly to Balisier House and functioned in the Opposition in such a way that five years later, the population re-elected us to office. That’s what we did.
“And when they took up arms against us in this country and burn down the Parliament and killed people and ordered who should be prime minister and who shouldn’t be, what was the PNM’s position....? Patrick Manning said we will have no part in any government that comes to office in that way. That is our record.
“So who are you to come and tell us that we must call observers to monitor our local government election, especially one that you are undermining yourselves,” the Prime Minister said.
Persad-Bissessar said she had written to the Prime Minister, calling on him to bring international election observers for the local government election. Speaking at last Monday night’s forum, she said the United National Congress (UNC) did not trust the PNM regime with the electoral process.
Succession planning
and the pandemic
Rowley revealed that he had planned to retire from public office at the end of the 2015-2020 term, but changed his mind because of the pandemic.
Asked whether he still planned to demit office and whether there was succession planning, Rowley said while on a plane to Africa in March 2008, on that very long journey, he reflected on his life and had taken the decision then that when his term of office ended, he would have stepped out of the political arena and enter a new phase of his life. He took the decision then.
He said in April 2008, he was fired from the Cabinet and he was quite happy to make that moment be the end of his political career. But then the Prime Minister (Patrick Manning), in answering questions from the media on why he was fired, stated that he was dismissed for conduct unbecoming of a minister.
He said he took the decision that he was not leaving on those terms because he had children, friends and family, and they deserved to know what was this unbecoming behaviour that he engaged in which caused his removal from the Cabinet.
He said after the PNM lost the 2010 election, the general council instructed MPs to support him as opposition leader and then he was elected political leader. He said he felt that he owed it to those who stood behind him to make sacrifices for them, in the same way that those who were ahead of him made sacrifices to allow him to make the journey he did. He then became Prime Minister between 2015 and 2020.
Rowley said the pandemic hit and “again, it was not my intention to continue beyond the term of 2015....but, again, I assumed responsibility for the party and the country, and I could not walk away from that responsibility in the middle of the pandemic. And that took me to the general election of 2020. I don’t know what’s going to happen in 2025, but I do know that there are serious decisions to be made with respect to succession planning”.
In the hands of young people
The Prime Minister said if people paid attention to what was happening in the party, they would have seen developments which indicate that the leader of the party, the leader of the Government, was preparing others to take responsibility in the party.
He said the party’s elections a few months ago threw up a lot of young but not inexperienced people, and responsibility in the party was now in the hands of a lot of younger people, which guarantees the future of the party and the future of the country.
“One of the reasons I could not walk away in 2020 during the pandemic is because I had taken a lot of young people away from their careers into Government, and I felt it would have been a betrayal to those people to have left them alone in the middle of a pandemic to run the country while I go off and enjoy my whatever.
“I thought that if I stayed with them another term, by the time they come up on their own...to face the population, many of those young people would have under their belt ten years of experience of running a country in a very difficult period,” the Prime Minister said.
“So you only have to look at the Cabinet and you would see people who came in there, bright-eyed and bushy-tailed in 2015, are now eight years in the Cabinet,” he said, adding: “So that’s what it is and we will see what tomorrow brings.”