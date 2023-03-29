PM calls for help

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley says society’s behaviour is deteriorating rapidly because the presence of religion is not as strong as it used to be.
He called on religious leaders to play a greater role in influencing parents, children and society.
The prime minister was delivering an address yesterday at the official handing over of the refurbished Hayes Court to Anglican Bishop Claude Berkley.
In his address, Rowley acknowledged the significant role played by religious bodies in the education of the nation’s children and in guiding positive values in society.
He thanked them for their contribution but said “you have more to do”.
“This is a time when, in the absence of proper schooling and parenting, we are losing a significant portion of our young people,” he lamented.
“Many of our young people are being raised in homes where the parents do not pay any attention to the upbringing of those children, boys and girls And when those children come out into the national community, you see the deficiency. It is also a time in the history of the human race where religion plays a lesser and lesser role,” he added.
Rowley said while he was not a religious zealot, he recognised that the teachings of religious bodies would have contributed to the “old-time days where the kind of behaviour that we see now in our population was not the behaviour that we have been accustomed to.
“And if that is the only reason why we encourage religion in our national community then that is a good enough reason,” he said.
“Many young people today are suffering from the existence of a vacuum where what religion was doing—engendering in young people an understanding that there is good and there is evil, that there is truth and there is falsehood, that there is ambition and there is lack of ambition, that there is respect and disrespect and encouraging them to differentiate between both sides and to take a side—in the absence of that, the behaviour in the national community is deteriorating and deteriorating rapidly because nothing useful is filling the vacuum that is left by the recognition of those comparisons.
“So, today, I want to call on the bishop to call on his colleagues to assume a greater responsibility in calling on the national community, especially parents, to take responsibility for their progeny and not just raise them and let them loose on the national community and hope that the teacher succeeds or, worse, that the police succeeds. Because there are too many instances of the drug dealer, the gang leader or the ne’er-do-well succeeding in replacing what the church leaders used to do.”
The PM said his comments were not meant to denigrate anyone or place blame on any particular sector of the national community.
“It is a responsibility that we all have and we should take note of what is happening to us.”
Berkley: We have
to do more
Speaking with the Express following the event, Bishop Berkley said he fully supported the PM’s call.
He said a child’s formation happens through the home, the school and the church.
“I have seen it work well,” he said. “But somewhere along the line we have fallen away from it.”
He said the home and family structure has changed where many children do not have the support of an extended family.
This filters into schools and schools are unable to cope with the indiscipline of children who come with challenges from home, he added.
“It is a whole cycle of events, so I agree that we have to do more because the children are coming to the schools and to the church with a more troubled kind of demeanour and, therefore it requires a greater task in helping the home to settle the children down and to give them some good examples...it is a tall order but I think it is a worthy request.”
Berkley said religious bodies can continue to reach out to the communities via Sunday School activities, parenting programmes and parent/teacher association meetings in schools.
He said religious bodies can also visit the homes of troubled children to reach out to the families and intervene in whatever way they can.
“It is quite a lot of work and commitment that will be required but we have got to give it our best shot,” said Berkley.
“As a nation we have to work together to try to address this serious challenge that is before us in terms of the care and formation of the children.”
Hayes Court restored
Berkley expressed gratitude for the intervention of the Government to restore Hayes Court, the historical residence of the Anglican Bishop.
The building is one of the Magnificent Seven buildings situated around the Queen’s Park Savannah.
Berkley said the Anglican Church reached out to the prime minister and the PM pledged Government’s assistance in the restoration efforts.
“Such generosity, such kindness we had not heard before,” said Berkley.
He said this was just one example of the continued partnership between the State and the church.
Rowley said yesterday that the restoration represented preservation of this country’s history.
He said the restoration work did not come cheap, but was worth every dollar.
Hayes Court joins a list of historic buildings that have been restored by the Government in recent years including President’s House, Mille Fleurs, Whitehall, Castle Killarney (Stollmeyer’s Castle) and the Red House.