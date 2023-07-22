‘PM can take action against Farley’

Former Tobago House of Assembly (THA) presiding officer Denise Tsoi-a-Fatt Angus believes Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has legal grounds to proceed with action against THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine for bringing the prime minister’s conduct into question.
“Because he broke the standing orders,” Tsoi-a-Fatt Angus said yesterday, referring to Augustine’s release of secretly taped recordings during Wednesday’s special sitting of the Assembly Legislature.
Tsoi-a-Fatt Angus, who was presiding officer during the tenure of former THA chief secretary Kelvin Charles, said: “There is no cover in there when you have broken the standing orders. Had he brought a motion to bring into question those conducts, as a motion that can be debated, then he would have had cover inside of the House.”
Tsoi-a-Fatt Angus said it was not the first time Augustine had “misused and abused” the House, adding that he did so weeks ago when he presented a statement on Rowley’s conduct regarding the appointment of a chief administrator.
“I said back then he was misleading the House and he should have been taken to the Privileges Committee and that they were wrong to allow him to bring that statement, because 45 (8) (of the Standing Orders) is clear on that. You cannot speak to the conduct of any one person in those offices—Parliament, THA, the President, the Judiciary. You cannot speak to them in a statement. You must have a motion in order to do it,” Tsoi-a-Fatt Angus stated.
She added: “That was allowed to pass and we now see where he pushed the button even further, taking the House down the road in which he did. It is unfortunate, it is sad, and some measure of responsibility must be placed squarely within the desk of the presiding officer because the presiding officer has the last say on what is allowed.”
Verbatim statement
Speaking on the Tobago Updates morning programme yesterday, Tsoi-a-Fatt Angus said when a statement is requested to be laid in the Assembly, it must be submitted to the presiding officer through the clerk of the House “in its entirety”.
“That statement should be vetted by both the clerk of the House and the presiding officer to make sure that it stays within the standing orders of the House. It is then approved. When the person who requested to make the statement goes into the House, that statement must be read verbatim. And when you listened to the chief secretary... it was clear that he was not sticking to the statement,” Tsoi-a-Fatt Angus said.
She said if Augustine had submitted the videos with the statement to the presiding officer, who is Abby Taylor, then the presiding officer was “just as culpable or even more so”.
In his urgent statement at a special sitting of the THA on Wednesday, Augustine played video recordings he said he had secretly taped of a “whistleblower” claiming to have been bribed in a plot to bring Augustine down and embarrass the current administration.
The whistleblower, identified as Akil Abdullah, a former executive member of the Watson Duke-led Progressive Democratic Patriots, confessed in the videos to being offered $270,000 in the plot.
He fingered Rowley, Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), PNM Tobago leader Ancil Dennis, senior counsel Gilbert Peterson and others in the plot.
Abdullah admitted to giving police information regarding the ongoing probe into leaked audio recordings, in which Augustine was heard discussing using THA funds to pay people to spread political propaganda.
Rowley, Harewood-Christopher, Dennis and Peterson have all denied the allegations.
At a news conference on Thursday, Rowley accused Augustine of witness tampering. He said he was receiving legal advice and had instructed Attorney General Reginald Armour to look into whether Augustine acted outside the Constitution on Wednesday.
Voice of a stranger
On Augustine’s meeting with whistleblower Abdullah, Tsoi-a-Fatt Angus said yesterday: “For someone who is embroiled in the investigation to be interviewing a witness who had declared on camera he is some type of person involved with the police, then the police have to do their work.”
She pointed out that there was “nothing wrong” with Augustine bringing information to the Assembly chamber, but the process was what was in question. “If he had stuck to a statement, where he said he heard this and heard that, and stuck to a clear statement, there is nothing wrong with bringing that.
“And inside of that statement he could not have been talking about the prime minister and the TTPS.
“Additionally, if he brought the motion, he could have dealt with the conduct of the prime minister in the motion,” she said.
“There is also the issue that an ongoing investigation should not be allowed in the House such that it can prejudice any decision that is being made by the courts.
“And it is unfortunate that with all of this public hoorah, you wonder how is it going to affect the court matter that may occur and may arise out of this whole situation,” she added.
Tsoi-a-Fatt Angus said the videos Augustine showed in the Assembly chamber on Wednesday “gave voice to a stranger in the House”.
“The term ‘stranger’ is within the standing orders. Any visitor to the House is called a stranger. And according to the standing orders, no visitor to the House can have a voice in the House during a sitting.
“You’re not even supposed to clap in the House as a stranger. Only the members in the House are allowed to speak and are allowed to desk-thump,” Tsoi-a-Fatt Angus said.
“However, when you have smaller committees of the House, which are not held in there (in the Assembly Chamber), the committees can invite persons to give information that the committee then brings to the House,” she explained.
“What was said is that this was a way of getting a stranger to have a say in the House and that is what those videos did. You gave voice to a stranger into the House, inside of the videos,” she said.