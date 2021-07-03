PM: Country not ready to open food sector

While many may have been licking their lips hoping for an announcement of the reopening of the food service sector yesterday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said the country was not yet ready for this step to be taken.
As such, restaurants, fast food outlets and street food vendors will remain closed for business amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
However, the Prime Minister announced that the construction sector will be allowed to resume operations from tomorrow.
Rowley was speaking during a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s.
The announcement comes one day after hundreds of truck drivers staged a protest, calling on Government to reopen the private construction sector for the sake of their survival.
Rowley, who had previously said only Government construction would be reopened, said both public and private sector construction can resume.
“Last week I did say that we would open up Government construction this Monday. We looked at it closely and today I am in a position to say that on Monday we would allow all construction,” the Prime Minister said.
“If your business is construction, you would be allowed to resume your construction programme and construction workers allowed to go back to work.”
However, he pleaded with those in that sector to continue to follow Covid-19 protocols.
“Please be careful and please wear masks, sanitisation is a must, and avoid congregation as far as you are able to,” he said.
With the reopening of the construction sector, Rowley said all businesses associated with the sector will also be allowed to resume operations.
This includes hardware stores and quarries.
Laundromats have also been given the green light to reopen.
‘We have not forgotten you’
Rowley acknowledged the disappointment people would have over the continued closure of the service sector, and said if the Covid-19 numbers continue to decrease, this should also be opened soon.
“I understand your exhortation, I understand your complaints,” he said. “If we continue on that downward path, with no alarm, we should be able to turn and pay some attention to cautiously reopening the service sector. I know the one that is most upfront is the food service sector and we have not forgotten you, we are not ignoring you. We are just doing it step by step, as carefully as possible.”
The Prime Minister noted that with thousands more people moving about with the reopening of the construction sector, there is an increased chance of the virus spreading.
But if all goes well, he said children would be able to go back out to school in September.