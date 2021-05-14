PM declares May 23 day of prayer

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has declared Sunday, May 23 a national day of prayer.

The next two Sundays will be devoted to prayers for healing in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Office of the Prime Minister stated yesterday via a Facebook post that Rowley has declared May 23, 2021 a national day of prayer.

It stated the service will be broadcast live on TTT.

Meanwhile, the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) will hold a day of prayer this Sunday on May 16.

SDMS secretary general Vijay Maharaj told the Express yesterday that this day of prayer has been long in planning and aims to bring hope and relief to many.

He said SDMS pandits will conduct the continuous recitation of the Maha Mrityunjaya mantra as well as make sacred offerings to the fire (havan).

He said the recitation of the Maha Mrityunjaya mantra, known as one of the powerful mantras to Bhagwan Shiva, helps to protect against illness and untimely death.

These prayers will be done virtually in accordance with Health Ministry guidelines and will begin from 9 a.m.

The prayer ceremony will be carried live on both Radio and TV Jaagriti and also streamed on the SDMS Facebook page.

Two weeks ago when calls had been made for another lockdown to be implemented, some members of the business community objected to such a measure, saying it would negatively impact their businesses and put their employees out of jobs.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Covid-­19 death toll has climbed by nine while 565 more people have tested positive for the virus.

The Ministry of Health reported in its Covid-19 update yester­day that of the nine Covid-19 deaths, four were elderly men with comorbidities, four were middle-aged men with comorbidities and one was an elderly woman with comorbidities.

Single mother of one, Sherene Ali, suffered “a silent death” on Thursday afternoon after recovering from Covid-19.

The San Fernando mother and worship leader at the City of Destiny International Church (CODI) was yesterday celebrated by mourning daughter Shinnell Bissoon, who posted the news of her mother’s passing on Facebook.

According to Bissoon, her mother did contract the Covid-19 virus but this was not the cause of her death.

There is a desperate dash for oxygen tanks as Trinidad and Tobago’s Covid death and infection rates continue to climb.

People are shelling out thousands of dollars to purchase oxygen tanks from private companies.

Covid-19 affects the respiratory system, mainly the lungs, causing breathing distress in some people.