PM declares May 23 day of prayer

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has declared Sunday, May 23 a national day of prayer.
The next two Sundays will be devoted to prayers for healing in Trinidad and Tobago.
The Office of the Prime Minister stated yesterday via a Facebook post that Rowley has declared May 23, 2021 a national day of prayer.
It stated the service will be broadcast live on TTT.
Meanwhile, the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) will hold a day of prayer this Sunday on May 16.
SDMS secretary general Vijay Maharaj told the Express yesterday that this day of prayer has been long in planning and aims to bring hope and relief to many.
He said SDMS pandits will conduct the continuous recitation of the Maha Mrityunjaya mantra as well as make sacred offerings to the fire (havan).
He said the recitation of the Maha Mrityunjaya mantra, known as one of the powerful mantras to Bhagwan Shiva, helps to protect against illness and untimely death.
These prayers will be done virtually in accordance with Health Ministry guidelines and will begin from 9 a.m.
The prayer ceremony will be carried live on both Radio and TV Jaagriti and also streamed on the SDMS Facebook page.