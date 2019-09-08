Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said the results of the Nigel Henry poll, published exclusively in the Express yesterday and today to mark four years of his Government in office, were “very encouraging”.
Commenting on the findings yesterday, he said: “It is very encouraging, especially considering that we are managing during a very, very difficult period, financially, economically, socially and globally.” “However,” he noted cautiously, “polls are merely a snapshot in time so the Government clearly understands that even though much progress has been made, there is much more to be done requiring sustained focus.