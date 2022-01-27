Beach times have been extended.
Speaking during the Ministry of Health’s virtual news conference yesterday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh announced that as of Monday, January 31, beaches will officially be accessible to the public from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.
He said this will also extend to reef tours, swamp tours and other like activities, but with 50 per cent capacity, and “we urge no partying, no alcohol and so on. And we urge caution after the beaches close at 6 p.m.; please, no after-beach lime, partying, especially with your masks off, and so on. The regulations will be amended to give effect to these changes that kick in”.
Deyalsingh said he was authorised by Prime Minister Keith Rowley to make the announcement.
He added that the decision was made after Rowley met with Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine on Sunday.
Previously, beaches were opened between 5 a.m. to 12 noon, then 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Welcoming the news yesterday, vendors at the beach said they were happy to hear about the extension of beach times because it would allow them to get more customers.
The news was also warmly welcomed online as many people posted positive reactions across social media.
Contacted yesterday, lifeguards told the Express they would be working from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.