PM: Feel the pride

AS he called Trinidad and Tobago a “world-class achievement”, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley also yesterday aired some “concerns”, including crime, and asked for focus on the role of individual responsibilities.
The PM’s Independence Day message also celebrated T&T’s recent sporting achievements abroad, and called on people to “feel the pride” and ignore naysayers.
Rowley said 60 years was “a time to look at ourselves deeply, a time for some introspection”.
The PM said: “We boast of our individual rights, but with too little talk of our responsibilities. The individual responsibilities of citizens must come into national focus.”
He went on to say, “As Prime Minister, I have some concerns, which I call a citizens’ agenda—the rising crime surge as a national emergency, requiring action from all stakeholders; the effectiveness of the national school curriculum; the continuous review of our social welfare programmes; a special attention, by the relevant ministry, on our youths; and placing family life in Trinidad and Tobago under our national spotlight.”
Rowley, who is also the political leader of the People’s National Movement (PNM), said, “We need to rededicate to the nation’s watchwords of Discipline, Tolerance and Production, the visionary guidance identified for us at our birth by our founding father, Dr Eric Williams.”
Building a nation
He said “this Independence moment calls for a genuine effort towards quieting down, one of tolerance, in which we stimulate a spiritual compassion of brotherhood/sisterhood; a discipline and readiness to remove our personal, selfish interests for the good of Trinidad and Tobago”.
“This is not only about party politics but building a nation,” the PM said. “We must acknowledge our successes and allow them to fortify us to grapple with our failures as we make the journey of nationhood.”
He said the United Nations and other international agencies now rank T&T on their “High Level of Human Development index”.
“So, citizens, let us go beyond, the perpetual naysayers, with their self-defeating, miserable bag of negatives, that ‘this is not a real place’,” he said.
“We are a great place and our red, white and black cover us all in every circumstance. Accept the responsibility, feel the pride.”
He later said that Williams and late author CLR James “saw within us the potential to become a great nation if we are tolerant of each other and marched, collectively”.
“They also foresaw how historic racial cleavages could be spun, by operatives, into ethnic and parochial, political flashpoints. But democracy, imperfect as its prospects may seem, is capable of evoking the best qualities, within human beings,” Rowley said.
T&T’s advances
The Prime Minister said democratic freedoms “allow us the choice of subsuming our egos, ambitions and interests to the needs of the whole nation”.
He said that is the essence of politics and nationhood—citizens working together in furtherance of their common good.
Rowley said he believed that some citizens feel “a growing sense of ownership of our society, and they are part of a rapidly modernising space”.
“That feeling of solidarity and ownership must be nurtured and encouraged to become more widespread,” he said.
He said T&T’s economic fortunes, following global economic cycles, have ebbed and flowed.
“Good times have allowed us to develop and prosper, as a country, as a people,” he said.
Rowley said T&T has made vast strides, moving from a largely under-agrarian, underdeveloped economy to a highly industrialised status, with an educated workforce, supporting a sophisticated, specialised services sector and a trader in the complex international economy.
He said on the world canvas, T&T was “a baby” still, yet it not only survived but continued to “make our mark across decades of progress and challenges”.
“We have met the challenge of standing proudly, with a dignified stature within the Commonwealth of Nations,” he said.
He said today, T&T’ socio-economic, political status may be best assessed “when one looks at the world, and how the stability of others, older and more-resourced countries, is being shaken”.
He later referred to Williams’ vision of a downstream gas industry which was materialised in the Point Lisas Industrial Estate, Couva, and said: “Many citizens still do not realise that the revenues from Point Lisas have upgraded and maintains the quality of their daily lives, from classroom to hospital to dining table and vacation experiences.”
Sporting pride
Rowley said T&T was enjoying “heady ‘moments of excellence’ in sport thanks to the gold, silver and bronze medals given to us recently by our cyclists, Nicholas Paul and Teniel Campbell, and 200 sprinter Jereem Richards”.
He mentioned numerous athletes in different disciplines who have placed T&T on the map over time and said, “On reflection, our athletes have brought us many such moments, over the past 60 years, and even before Independence, from the silver and bronze medals of the great featherweight lifter Rodney Adolphus Wilkes in the 1948-52 Olympics,” he said.
The PM said the country was “ever grateful” for its Olympic medals, three gold, five silver and eleven bronze—and “the regal memories of the sporting giants we created, their successes and world records”.
He said as a small nation, T&T hosted both the World Netball championship and the 2001 FIFA Under-17 World Championship, and “our eyes are now on the Commonwealth Youth Games next year”.