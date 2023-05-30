There is no contradiction between a person recognising his or her ancestral heritage, on one hand, and pledging unwavering support to the nation-state of Trinidad and Tobago, on the other.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley expressed this view in his Indian Arrival Day message yesterday, adding: “I believe that, at this point, all citizens need to mobilise and focus on our collective efforts and hopes for a better Trinidad and Tobago.
To do otherwise is to be haunted by “ethnic ghosts,” and to perpetuate the agendas of those among us, who refused to see hope — but instead only fear, racial divisiveness, hatred, bitterness, unrest, and dissension.”
Trinidad and Tobago celebrates 178 years of the arrival of East Indians from India to these shores today, a public holiday.
Rowley also paid tribute to the “thousands of immigrants, leaving their homes in India, for various reasons” who “ would have held varying degrees of fear, yet there was the anticipation of a better life, only to be confronted with many tricks and trials”.
And although there was the option of returning to India, after five years on the sugar plantation, he noted that many endured the prolonged experience of suffering and sacrifice.
“They were managed under a system of criminal laws, designed to keep them under control. They, however, responded with strategies of solidarity and maintained their connection to their religion and their ancestral culture,” he said.
Rowley said the East Indian community can now boast of its contributions to society in agriculture, medicine, law, the sciences, engineering, literature, arts, manufacturing, family businesses in the services sector, and in the highest levels of public service.
Rowley said citizens must recognise that “we are all first and foremost Trinidadians and Tobagonians, a melting pot of varying characteristics, attitudes and mannerisms – with a mentality and temperament that are all, in the main, cheerful, fun-loving and positive, which make us a mighty people of unlimited talents and endless potential”.
And the people’s identity, he said, may have been fashioned by two distinct elements of history but with one vision for a brighter future. “…..a people reaching for their national watchwords of Discipline, Production and Tolerance”.