PM: Focus on getting workers vaccinated

There have been no changes to the existing Covid-19 restrictions, as Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says the focus now is on getting the population to accept the Covid-19 vaccine and to have the country in a state that would allow children to resume face-to-face classes in September.
The Prime Minister held a news conference at the Scarborough Library in Tobago yesterday, but there was no announcement of eased restrictions.
Beaches and rivers remain off-limits, the retail sector remains closed and in-house dining at restaurants is still not allowed.
Rowley said as more places are opened up and there is increased movement, the number of infections has been increasing slightly.
“Every day you hear confirmations of about 250, 300, 320 and thereabouts. We could easily move from that to scary numbers,” he said.
“The Government is focused, and I myself, I’m personally focused on being in a position in September to have children go out to school. That will not occur if, at this time, we change around the method of cautiousness that we’re following and have high levels of infection at the end of August. What we have to do is to bite the bullet now...”
Get vaccinated
Rowley said a decision will be made to allow the reopening of the retail sector and other services once a fair number of workers are vaccinated.
“If you are involved in providing personal services, if you are working in people’s homes, helping in the garden, those kinds of things, go get yourself vaccinated. Because once we understand that you’re vaccinated, in two weeks thereabouts, we can ask you to come out to work because we would have been confident that a fair amount of you would have been vaccinated.
“And, also, if the retail stores heavily vaccinate and can confirm that with us, on the strength of the level of vaccination that we are doing, we will cautiously add more people and take a little more risk going forward,” the Prime Minister said.
Addressing the bar industry, Rowley said he has asked Finance Minister Colm Imbert to look into what greater assistance can be provided to workers in that sector.
But he said there must be a greater uptake of vaccines, especially as the more contagious Delta variant of the virus could be on its way.
“Please, I’m appealing to the people of Trinidad and Tobago, use the hundreds of thousands of vaccines that we have in hand now; use this period where we are not reporting the Delta virus to get yourself protected.
“I have seen one particular situation where a home in Trinidad had a certain amount of elderly people experiencing elderly care. And Covid went and wiped them out... and then the frightening thing is this, the Delta variant is affecting young people in a serious way,” the Prime Minister said.
With the Emancipation Day holiday being observed today, Rowley called on the population to emancipate themselves from Covid-19.
Rowley also called on his Cabinet colleagues to utilise the same methods they use to get people to vote to get them to vaccinate.