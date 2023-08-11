...PM: FUL authorisation process needs to be reviewed

There is the need for a new process to authorise the issuance of Firearm User’s Licences (FULs) for citizens.
This was the response of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley when he was asked about the Government’s position on the distribution of FULs to citizens during a post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, yesterday.
He said: “The system that we have now, which we have been using was not aiming to arm everybody in the broad sense. It was one that a certain number of firearms were made available every year on an ongoing basis to persons who were very heavily vetted,” he said. “But the demand for firearms grew considerably more as the crime levels became more frequent and the crimes became more violent, so there is an increased demand.”
The Prime Minister said this did not mean that “you swing the pendulum from one side all the way to the other side because more guns on that scale does not automatically mean more security”.
He said having more guns on the streets could negatively impact the country, and gave the example of the United States where there were high numbers of school shootings.
Rowley said the current process by which FULs are authorised needed to be reviewed.
“What we have experienced demands that that be reviewed because it had been abused to the extent where the Firearms Unit in the Police Service had to be literally shut down,” he said.
He said the unit underwent a forensic investigation in an attempt to account for arms and ammunition as well as country’s importation of arms and ammunition.
“That has disrupted the flow of firearm licences going out,” the Prime Minister said.
Cabinet will decide on a new process for issuing FULs once the necessary audits and reports are completed, he said.
“The Government will have to take a decision on how much we militarise the society; (and) two, how it should be done,” Rowley said.
“As chairman of the National Security Council, I am not satisfied that we can account for the ammunition that has been bought and brought in Trinidad and Tobago, and for me that is a big problem,” he added.
He stressed that the ultimate goal was to lower the level of crime in the country.
“I don’t know anywhere it is brought down with more guns,” the Prime Minister said.
Safe election
On the matter of citizens’ safety during Monday’s local government election, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that things were in place to preserve their safety and security.
He said: “The police have given the assurance that they will ensure that there is freedom of movement.”
Rowley said to his knowledge there were no particular areas where citizens should be worried that they would be prevented from casting their votes due to security issues.