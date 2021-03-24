As he expressed appreciation to India Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 40,000 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday he will be among those people to receive the vaccine.
“I will certainly take the vaccine from this batch. I am overqualified for that. I am qualified by age (he is 71 years old), by comorbidity (he has had a heart procedure) and by office,” he said.
The Prime Minister’s office advised yesterday that “subsequent to official correspondence from the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago to the Prime Minister of India,” the Government was informed that the government of India had approved “for donation” to Trinidad and Tobago 40,000 doses of the World Health Organisation-approved Oxford-AstraZeneca.
In the same statement, the Prime Minister also informed that additionally, the People’s Republic of China has offered 100,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago.
“The Government of Trinidad and Tobago has graciously accepted this generous offer of Sinopharm vaccine as we anxiously await WHO approval.”
Sinopharm is currently being evaluated by the WHO, and its utilisation in Trinidad and Tobago will only take place following WHO’s approval.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said yesterday this approval is expected soon.
The Prime Minister, in his statement, “expressed his sincerest appreciation and gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping for their generosity to the people of Trinidad and Tobago”.
The release concluded by saying that “all relevant arrangements are being made for the shipment of the vaccines to Port of Spain”.
It is understood that it was the Indian High Commission that advised the Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Indian gift of 40,000 vaccines.
The Prime Minister had written to PM Modi on February 23 seeking “an allocation from the aid package”, as well his assistance to purchase an order of vaccines from the Serum Institute of India.
The Prime Minister referred to the information made public by the Indian High Commissioner in Port of Spain, Arun Kumar Sahu, that the government of India had made available an allocation of 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines which had been earmarked for Caricom member states.
“In light of the foregoing, Trinidad and Tobago would be honoured and grateful to receive any allocation from the aid package publicised by His Excellency, Arun Kumar Sahu.... The pertinent authorities of the Government of Trinidad and Tobago have already engaged the Serum Institute of India on the modalities for the purchase of 250,000 doses of Covishield. Your kind support in securing this order and expediting the delivery thereof is also sought,” PM Rowley said in the letter to his Indian counterpart.
Sahu said in a statement yesterday that he felt proud that his country, “a civilisation of 5,000 years and the biggest democracy in the world”, had been able to extend a hand of support to the people and Government of Trinidad and Tobago in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I express my deepest gratitude to my Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, the External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, and my colleagues in the Ministry of External Affairs for making this possible. There is tremendous goodwill in India for the people of Trinidad and Tobago, and the donation of AstraZeneca vaccines is a clear reiteration of that long-standing historical, cultural, social and friendly relations,” he said.
He said India’s “Vaccine Maitri” initiative is based on the ethos that all may be happy and healthy and free of illness.
“And I am glad that we have been able to uphold that spirit for the people in the Caribbean,” he said.
Apart from the vaccines from India and China, the Government is expecting to receive 33,600 doses from the COVAX Facility at the end of the month.
However, this supply may be delayed for yet another time as the BBC reported yesterday that India has placed a temporary hold on all exports of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine due to a surge in cases in that country. (• See story below)
The report said this move is likely to affect 190 countries under the COVAX scheme.
More bacchanal
Yesterday, in the Senate, at the Red House, Port of Spain, Deyalsingh praised the Prime Minister for his role in accessing the vaccines from India.
“In total, we expect in the coming weeks and couple of months a total of 173,600 doses of vaccines in Trinidad and Tobago. Again, congratulations to the Prime Minster, this is non-political. He has worked very hard behind the scenes and he has said thanks to the people of India and China for these gifts,” Deyalsingh said.
Opposition Senator Wade Mark begged to differ, saying: “I would like to say congratulations to the Honourable Kamla Persad-Bissessar”.
The remark provoked loud table-thumping from the Opposition bench.
The United National Congress (UNC) said on March 1 that Persad-Bissessar had written to Modi on February 23 (the same date of the Prime Minister Rowley’s letter to the Indian Prime Minister).
In her letter, Persad-Bissessar said: “Honourable Prime Minister, it is my respectful view that it is only with your direct, timely intervention and generosity that we may be able to combat the pandemic’s challenges at present. In this regard, I respectfully appeal to your kind consideration to donate AstraZeneca vaccines to protect my fellow citizens.”
Yesterday, the UNC took credit for the 40,000 doses due from India, saying it was “pleased at the fruit of our tireless efforts to ensure that Trinidad and Tobago gets vaccinated quickly and in the required numbers while taking advantage of the offer of free vaccines donations from India, and other sources”.
However, the Prime Minister dismissed this claim, saying the UNC had created a lot of “bacchanal”.
He said it was “converting the issue of vaccines into race and racialism”.
He said Caricom spoke to the African bloc about getting vaccines.
But Persad-Bissessar turned it into an attempt by Trinidad and Tobago to get vaccines from Africa.
“It was Caricom talking to the African bloc (African Medical Supplies Platform), not Trinidad and Tobago. That was a complete misrepresentation. It was about access to a supply in an environment where Caricom countries, small as we are, had been shut out of the market, Yet, the UNC sought to distort this Caricom effort by equating it to India’s vaccine donations, and sought to suggest that this Prime Minister did not want vaccines from India,” he said.
According to documents obtained by the Express, Trinidad and Tobago has put in a requirement for 232,000 doses under the AMSP—100,000 Pfizer, 100,000 AstraZeneca and 32,864 Johnson and Johnson.
The only other Caricom country that has ordered more doses under the AMSP is Jamaica, which said it required 158,388 AstraZeneca, 106,692 Johnson and Johnson and has since the February 15 deadline indicated it requires an additional one million doses of AstraZeneca.
Yesterday, Deyalsingh said bilateral discussions with Pfizer for 351,000 doses were ongoing and discussions were held as late as March 4.
He said the Government continues to work assiduously on the acquisition of vaccines and the situation was “dynamic and evolving”.