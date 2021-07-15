PM: Govt can make Covid inoculation mandatory

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says the Government can make the Covid-19 vaccine mandatory if a particular variant of the virus poses a threat to the population.
“This is an international conversation which is very much a local conversation. What the Government has done is to respect that right to choose what you do with your body. That is reasonable, under the circumstances,” he said yesterday.
“But suppose it becomes a situation where there is a variant of this virus that becomes even more virulent, is more deadly and spreads more rapidly and we know, through scientific information, that there’s a vaccine that could prevent that from happening, then the Government will have to take a decision on behalf of those persons who have the right to protect themselves from this virus. So a decision will have to be made,” he added.
Rowley made the statements during an interview with former minister Dr Bhoendradatt Tewarie on Tewarie’s morning show on Multicultural Television.
“If the voluntary situation gives us the result that we can live with, then we live with being voluntary,” Rowley said.
“Some countries have already gone beyond that. I think in France it has been to the court and the country has taken a position, but even voluntary international travel may put some pressure on people to get vaccinated if they want to travel,” he said.
As the highly transmissible Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus moves across Europe, France and Greece are among several countries that have made the Covid-19 vaccine mandatory for healthcare workers. Other countries that mandate healthcare and other groups of workers to take the vaccine include Italy, Kazakhstan, Russia, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia.
Meanwhile, Turkmenistan, located in Central Asia, legally requires all residents over 18 to be vaccinated against the virus.
Protecting human life
Rowley reiterated vaccines are not new to the human population and he, too, has had to be vaccinated throughout his life.
“In my lifetime I’ve been vaccinated about six times against various kinds of things, either to stay here, go to school. I was vaccinated in primary school to be protected from polio, from typhoid, yellow fever; travelling, I’ve been vaccinated from hepatitis,” Rowley said.
He said vaccines are not being forced on anyone to abuse their rights, but to protect human life.
“And if the decision at the level of the Government that is responsible for the wider population, where the majority would like to preserve their life, where there’s something available, then the Government will have to take a decision like we’ve done with children,” he added.
“We vaccinate children because we don’t want our children to fall prey to the ailment that they could fall prey to. And we start vaccinating them even before they could think about it, at two months, four months, at six months, at one year, to protect them,” Rowley stated.
He added: “And so this is a discussion that will take place, and given the circumstances of the nature of the threat, every government in the world will have to take a decision.”