PM: Govt can make Covid inoculation mandatory

People employed in the food and beverage sector

Waiting for the jab: People employed in the food and beverage sector wait outside the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts, in San Fernando, yesterday to receive a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The sector was allocated 20,000 doses by the Government.

—Photo: TREVOR WATSON

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says the Government can make the Covid-19 vaccine mandatory if a particular variant of the virus poses a threat to the population.

“This is an international conversation which is very much a local conversation. What the Government has done is to respect that right to choose what you do with your body. That is reasonable, under the circumstances,” he said yesterday.

“But suppose it becomes a situation where there is a variant of this virus that becomes even more virulent, is more deadly and spreads more rapidly and we know, through scientific information, that there’s a vaccine that could prevent that from happening, then the Government will have to take a decision on behalf of those persons who have the right to protect themselves from this virus. So a decision will have to be made,” he added.

Rowley made the statements during an interview with former minister Dr Bhoendradatt Tewarie on Tewarie’s morning show on Multicultural Television.

“If the voluntary situation gives us the result that we can live with, then we live with being voluntary,” Rowley said.

“Some countries have already gone beyond that. I think in France it has been to the court and the country has taken a position, but even voluntary international travel may put some pressure on people to get vaccinated if they want to travel,” he said.

As the highly transmissible Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus moves across Europe, France and Greece are among several countries that have made the Covid-19 vaccine mandatory for healthcare workers. Other countries that mandate healthcare and other groups of workers to take the vaccine include Italy, Kazakhstan, Russia, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan, located in Central Asia, legally requires all residents over 18 to be vaccinated against the virus.

Protecting human life

Rowley reiterated vaccines are not new to the human population and he, too, has had to be vaccinated throughout his life.

“In my lifetime I’ve been vaccinated about six times against various kinds of things, either to stay here, go to school. I was vaccinated in primary school to be protected from polio, from typhoid, yellow fever; travelling, I’ve been vaccinated from hepatitis,” Rowley said.

He said vaccines are not being forced on anyone to abuse their rights, but to protect human life.

“And if the decision at the level of the Government that is responsible for the wider population, where the majority would like to preserve their life, where there’s something available, then the Government will have to take a decision like we’ve done with children,” he added.

“We vaccinate children because we don’t want our children to fall prey to the ailment that they could fall prey to. And we start vaccinating them even before they could think about it, at two months, four months, at six months, at one year, to protect them,” Rowley stated.

He added: “And so this is a discussion that will take place, and given the circumstances of the nature of the threat, every government in the world will have to take a decision.”

READY FOR TAKE-OFF

READY FOR TAKE-OFF

There has been an “encouraging” response from travellers as the country’s borders are set to reopen tomorrow.

This is according to head of Corporate Communications at Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) Dionne Ligoure,

Ligoure told the Express yesterday that the airline’s flights to both regional and international destinations for the next few days are very well booked, bringing some life back into the airline industry after more than a year of closure brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

268 students to benefit from $14.7m bursaries

268 students to benefit from $14.7m bursaries

A total of 268 pupils will be awarded national bursaries for excelling at the 2020 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations.

This will cost an estimated $14.7 million ($14,792,887).

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly made the announcement at the post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, yesterday.

'Will I ever bury Zachary?'

‘Will I ever bury Zachary?’

THREE years after the disappearance of Zachary La Rose, his mother is still waiting to bury her son.

Nikki La Rose remembers him as a jolly and music-loving man, who at 24 years old, had a zest for life, and was determined to achieve his dreams.

That all ended abruptly on July 11, 2018, when he was snatched from La Rose and the family he treasured.

TUCO to decide on way forward

TUCO to decide on way forward

Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) vice-president Ainsley King says a meeting will be convened today with the General Council to decide on the way forward, following the death of its president Lutalo Masimba, popularly known as Brother Resistance.

