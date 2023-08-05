PM, Hinds: Kamla’s gangsta talk glorifying violence

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s “embrace” of gangsta lyrics, reflected in her use of lyrics from a Trinibad song calling on licensed gun owners to “load up the ’matic and “cock it and knock it on them” when faced with criminal intruders, has been condemned by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds.
Both the Prime Minister and Hinds had rejoinders to Persad-Bissessar doubling down on her rhetoric at a public meeting on Thursday night when she quoted “approvingly” a song from the Trinibad musical genre, saying: “You have to load up the ’matic, and cock it, and knock it on them and then knock it again”, when criminals come through the door, and “knock it on them, again and again”.
The Prime Minister said yesterday: “Only a desperate Opposition Leader would descend and attempt to take the country down that perilous road where the responses to crime and criminality are to give credit to the very misguided criminal culture that feeds the gun violence.
“That is where Kamla Persad-Bissessar has taken us in her desperate search for support, in which she has embraced the most offensive and violent imagery and language that glorifies and taps into a subculture of violence that is destroying some of our youth.”
According to Rowley, the ethos of that language and the violent culture that it breeds in the youth are not things to glorify and give respect to, particularly coming from a leader, but are to be condemned and to steer young people away from.
“Unfortunately, it is now being used to bolster platform speeches and the “don’t care ’bout nobody” is the posture of those who now see Trinibad as something good,” the Prime Minister said, adding: “The Opposition Leader feels that that kind of dialogue would attract a certain demographic that she has erroneously identified as embracing that genre of music and behaviour. She doesn’t understand that the majority of youths, including those living along the East-West Corridor, are law-abiding citizens who are part of the mainstream culture of Trinidad and Tobago and are not subscribers to that violent subculture,” he said.
Hinds: Reckless nastiness
The National Security Minister said he listened in dismay to the Leader of the Opposition, “and it really highlighted to me the depths that they would sink in their desperation and their preoccupation with winning votes and on regaining power. And to think that when they had power, whether it be Jack Warner, Kamla Persad-Bissessar or Gary Griffith, what they did with it. They are so determined to get it again, to do what? To do to Trinidad and Tobago that which they had already devastatingly done in their earlier incumbency?
“So she is now on the platforms, night after night, trying to outdo the person (Trinibad artiste) who sang ‘Gunman in She Hole’. Because this Leader of the Opposition, as a grandmother, as a woman, one of long public service, holding the office of the Leader of the Opposition (which she should hold until the rest of her days or until Moonilal and them cast her out), she is there quoting what is known in Trinidad and Tobago and the region as gangsta lyrics, talking about ’matic, meaning automatic weapon, which is illegal in this country. It is a prohibited weapon.
“And there she (Persad-Bissessar) is, emptily, foolishly, recklessly and perhaps deliberately encouraging people to prime up a ’matic and to empty the clip and to set them on fire. Now that kind of reckless nastiness must give decent and right-thinking citizens, particularly electors, some pause as to the direction that these people are prepared to take Trinidad and Tobago,” Hinds said.
He said Persad-Bissessar’s proposed “stand your ground” legislation, as if the laws of Trinidad and Tobago do not now offer people the right of self-defence to stand their ground, as if the laws of Trinidad and Tobago have not protected people who, acting in self-defence, have stood their ground in the face of being at personal risk or family risk when people intrude upon them.
He said the self-appointed senior counsel was behaving as though the laws as they now stand were not adequate to protect citizens in the realm of self-defence. Hinds said there were many cases where persons stood their ground in Trinidad and Tobago and received the full protection of the law.
“I know of a case where a man was in his bedroom three o’clock in the morning, three intruders came into his bedroom through a window and one of them fell on his licensed firearm and he was given protection of the law. No prosecution because he was able to stand his ground and use reasonable force.
“But when you are telling people to ‘empty the clip’, that is encouraging people to criminality and illegality because the law provides for reasonable resistance and reasonable force, meaning that if the man is already down, if you already have control of the person and the threat no longer exists and you continue to empty the clip, as that reckless woman is suggesting, having loaded up your illegal ’matic, then you will be subject to the attention and possible prosecution under the law. But worst of all, she is inciting holders of licensed legal firearms to behave recklessly.”
According to Hinds, a mother told him last night that after listening to Persad-Bissessar talking about the ’matic and loading up the ’matic, her 15-year-old son started singing the song and she had to chastise him.