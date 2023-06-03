PM hits ‘rah rah’ mouth former CoP

Leadership in the United National Congress (UNC) provides a pathway for wrongdoers to escape accountability, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said on Thursday night.
Addressing a public meeting in Malabar, the Prime Minister said the Opposition Leader’s new buzzwords were that he was “lazy” and the PNM had “no shame”.
“I am glad to hear that she knows that in the lexicon there is a word called ‘shame’ because if I was leading a political party, which the record shows, had stolen so much money from a people and then the courts ruled as to who stole that money and how much they stole, and found them guilty albeit years after they were put on charge, and I had come out and said that the whole Piarco airport issue was a hoax and that it was PNM persecuting their political enemies, and you now have to tell this country, that your party’s record is one of how much billion dollars you stole by deliberate action...that is what Kamla Persad-Bissessar should be ashamed of,” he said.
‘Deliberate attempt to change the law’
He said while these persons were in the dock in the Miami court, Persad-Bissessar came to the Parliament, saying that her administration would make adjustments to the law to improve the dispensing of justice but “little did we know it was a deliberate attempt to change the law so that people who were on charges for this criminal conduct (the Piarco Airport Project) would be able to evade the court. Section 34 was brought into being by Kamla Persad-Bissessar and the UNC. And today she has the unmitigated gall to be calling my name and mentioning the PNM name in the very same month that the Miami court finds all of them (in the Piarco fraud civil lawsuit) guilty...of heinous crimes of fraud and theft...and the political party under whose tutelage and encouragement they did that, is behaving as though it didn’t happen....And worse, you become the mouthpiece to lie to the country and say that the whole Piarco investigation and prosecution was political persecution. You become the mouthpiece for the criminals”.
PM hits ‘rah rah’ mouth former CoP
The Prime Minister also referred to a former commissioner of police who was “very rah rah” (mouth) and always had a comment to make. “I don’t want to engage him because he wants to engage the PNM. But the PNM has put aside 63 of those already,” Rowley said.
Kamla trying to undermine morale in TTPS
Addressing the Brent Thomas issue, the Prime Minister said the Opposition Leader and other interested parties were “leading a war against the police service, inferring all kinds of manima, and conspiracy theories, all for the benefit of people who are of interest to the police. Until it reached the point where the Opposition Leader of Section 34 fame is now the champion defender of a person who the police was chasing from Trinidad to Guyana, to Barbados, to Miami to Greece. And then (the Opposition Leader) writes the police officers in a public letter [telling them] to not trust the prime minister, to not trust the minister and to not trust the leadership of the police service. You tell me if that is not meant to undermine the confidence and morale of the police service. And (also tell me) who will benefit from that?”
“I tell you this is just an attempt by the UNC being the UNC standing in the bridge for criminals,” the PM said, adding: “How could you want to represent people but you only come alive when it’s time to make manima over somebody who has problems with the law?”
The Prime Minister reiterated that neither he nor his Cabinet was involved and knew of anything relating to this (Brent Thomas) matter, but that if there was a problem where the State was at fault, the State would honour its liabilities.