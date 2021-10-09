PM: I keep the President informed

I do my duty without fear or favour.
This was how Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley responded yesterday to a question from the Opposition on whether he met President Paula-Mae Weekes at President’s House in August to influence the Police Service Commission’s process of selecting a Police Commissioner.
Asked the question during a vaccination drive at the Diego Martin South Community Centre, the Prime Minister maintained it was his job to meet with the President.
“You see this bacchanal story, unlike the last Prime Minister, I keep the President informed. I carry out my duty on the Constitution which involves the oath of office that I took and I am required to keep the President informed,” he said. “I do my duty without fear or favour, malice or ill will.”
Then PolSC member Roger Kawalsingh had asked in a September 20 e-mail correspondence why the Merit List for top cop, which was prepared and should have been submitted to the President by former PolSC chairman Bliss Seepersad on August 12, was not submitted.
“It seems to me when that question is asked, there can only be one correct answer. That answer is that upon visiting Her Excellency there was an occurrence and information obtained which excited the suspicion of the chair and caused her such discomfort that it was not possible to deliver the list. The answer of course leads to other questions such as ‘from whom did this information come and what was the information’,” Kawalsingh had stated.
“As I have said before, this meeting has compromised both the office of the person who shared the information and that of the chair. I say this because the complaints issue ought to have been properly made in writing.
“Based on the nature of the information, from whom and how the information came, there will be a perception of interference. This is compounded by the fact that there is nothing (in) writing by the informant and by the fact that notwithstanding the decision of Friday 27th August to send a letter to the informant (who was not identified by Kawalsingh), seeking a written complaint, no letter was sent.”
Senior Counsel Martin Daly had previously asked who the unnamed public official was that visited President’s House.
Last Thursday, he called on the President to “clear the air”.
Daly noted a former member of the PolSC alleged that on August 12, the then-chair of the PolSC went to “the venue of the highest constitutional office in the nation where the chair was met by an unnamed public official, and as a result did not carry out the performance of her duty to deliver an agreed list of candidates for appointment to the office of Commissioner of Police to the President”.
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar alleged the Prime Minister was the one who met with the President.
She was speaking during the UNC’s virtual meeting on September 27.
“I now have credible information that it was none other than the Prime Minister himself, Keith Rowley (who visited the President on August 12). The logbook at President’s House will show the visitors on that day, and I call on the President to please clear the air,” she said then.
All PolSC members, including chairman Bliss Seepersad, have resigned.
Fight for Covid vaccines
At the vaccination drive yesterday, the Prime Minister recalled that his hardest job was getting Covid-19 vaccines.
“The hardest job has been done and fortunately we succeeded and now we have what is required. Come and use it to save lives, to reduce serious illness and, three, to get our families and economy going,” Rowley said.
He urged parents to get their children vaccinated and noted that children have been under tremendous psychological pressure being away from school.
“I expect that there are enough people who understand that they need to be vaccinated, and I expect that those people will come out. Today we are in Diego Martin, which is the bottom of the Diego Martin Valley; and later on, in a couple weeks we will do Carenage. We are taking the programme into communities all around because there are some people who need to be encouraged where they live. Not everybody will want to go out to the health centres,” Rowley said.
“We expect that children would want to go to school. There is a tremendous psychological pressure on children to be home. As a Government, as a country, we believe we are sufficiently safe to bring children out to school. And as we continue to follow the health protocols, because those children are vaccinated, it gives them an element of protection.”
Addressing a virtual post-budget meeting in Belmont on Friday night, the Prime Minister spoke about managing Trinidad and Tobago’s affairs.
“In order to appreciate whether we are doing good or whether we are doing badly, you need to compare us with the other people who are in the pandemic in the world,” Rowley said.
He said the budget was met with accolades from the population, and defended the performance of Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi and Energy Minister Stuart Young.
“You would have been led to believe that all your troubles in Trinidad and Tobago are as a result of Rowley, Faris and Stuart Young and, of course, the PNM,” the Prime Minister said. “All of them forget to come to reality and speak to you in the context that managing Trinidad and Tobago’s affairs now is in a pandemic, a worldwide disaster where every single country in the world is facing extraordinary hardships.”
He said: “Today if you listen to the Opposition everything that we are going through that is challenging is as a result of us. The entire presentation of the Opposition Leader is that it is all about Keith Rowley, Faris Al-Rawi and Stuart Young.
“You were not prime minister in a pandemic, you were not prime minister when the Treasury had nothing in it. As a matter of fact, the population handed us the government in September 2015 when you crash the country because oil price started to fall in 2014, gas price started to fall in 2014, and instead of doing the responsible thing you had record-breaking spending, and by the time you handed us the country in September 2015, (Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar) had to gall to say we came in 2015 and by three months later we were taking money out of the Heritage programme. Had we not done so, public servants could not have been paid, bills could not have been paid, the public debt could not have been paid, but we had to manage it.”