...PM: I’m concerned about every Cabinet member’s conduct

“I am concerned about the conduct of every member of the Cabinet so if there’s conduct by a member of the Cabinet that is inimical to public interest, and I’m satisfied that that is so, then you’ve not to ask me that.”
This was the response of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley when asked yesterday at a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, whether he was concerned about the involvement of members of his Cabinet in the Adrian Scoon party boat matter. Rowley added: “With respect to who might have partied or didn’t party, I regard that as a matter for law enforcement, and I leave that entirely within the realm of law enforcement because as you know, the Government has no role in law enforcement, when it has to do with holding for people for breaches of the law. The aspect of the Government that does that is quite clear, not the Cabinet, not the Prime Minister. If there are persons who have gotten themselves in trouble with the law, they blow their nose where they catch their cold.”
Via a media release on January 2, Scoon admitted to calling Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi from the Ocean Pelican boat when police officers boarded it, following complaints from members of the public that a party was taking place on board.
Asked if he had been contacted by Scoon on December 26 while he was in police custody, Al-Rawi said, “I was not contacted by Mr Scoon while he was in police custody.”
Excerpts from the station diary at the Carenage Police Station state that on December 26, 2021, Scoon “made a phone call on his phone and invited No 14596 Sgt Adams to speak on the phone”. After a short conversation, Scoon gave the phone to Sgt Adams, indicating someone wanted to speak with him.
In the presence of Scoon and others, Sgt Adams “activated the loud speaker feature on the device”.
According to the diary, the male voice on the other end identified himself as “Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi... he stated he was not impeding on the investigation, but his position was that the vessel was not deemed a party boat and it was his opinion no offence was committed”.
However, “No 14596 Sgt Adams informed the said person on the other line that in accordance with the Covid-19 Regulations, the Ocean Pelican is deemed a party boat and should have an exemption from the Minister of Health. The conversation ended,” the diary states. When police officers asked Scoon to produce his Ministry of Health exemption permitting him to host a party on board the Ocean Pelican, he reportedly told officers, “I was told that I don’t need an exemption by the Honourable Attorney General,” according to the diary.
Additionally, the Sunday Express reported on January 2 that it had confirmed with sources that Al-Rawi had telephoned acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob and acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher on December 26, while Western Division officers were shutting down the party and detaining patrons.
At a news conference last Friday, Jacob responded to questions from reporters on his communication with Al-Rawi.
“I did receive a call from the Attorney General, as I would have received a call from any other citizen, and he alerted me of an incident which occurred. I told him I have knowledge of it and thanked him for the information. He is not the first and has not been the last politician to contact me and alert me of a situation, much like many members of the public,” Jacob said.
Christopher also confirmed that her role in the incident was similar to that of the acting Commissioner.
“The investigation is ongoing and I am quite sure all areas will be investigated, and whatever utterances made will surely be dealt with,” she said.