PM: I’ve done my job

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says he has done his job as every man and woman is expected to do his or hers in Trinidad and Tobago.
Rowley, who was speaking at Saturday’s closing ceremony for the Independence art exhibition PatriARTism at Mille Fleurs, Queen’s Park West, Port of Spain, said he is confident about the decisions he has had to make since being elected to office, which is why, he said, protesters shouting for him to go has had no effect on him.
“This is why I felt no pain when the gathering outside of Parliament yesterday (Friday) was shouting ‘Rowley must go’. I can go now because I feel like I’ve done my job as every man and woman is expected to do his or hers in Trinidad and Tobago,” Rowley said.
One such decision Rowley was speaking about was the restoration of Mille Fleurs and the other historical buildings around the Queen’s Park Savannah, known as the Magnificent Seven, which he said came at a time when the country was facing a difficult period.
“When we came into Government in 2015, it was a very difficult period, as in most periods of adversity, and we looked at these buildings in Queen’s Park West, and Cabinet took a decision that if we did nothing, as we had to do many things in that very difficult period, which still continues, we must find the resources to ensure that we do not allow further deterioration of the Magnificent Seven,” he added.
He said, “The engineering assessment was that this building could not be saved and, therefore, it had to be pulled down. The foundation had gone and there were many other defects in the building, and that was a very difficult decision for the Government to take,” Rowley said.
Rowley said if Mille Fleurs had not been restored, it would have become a parking lot. “I asked the government of Cuba, which by circumstances had been forced over the years to be specialists in preserving old buildings, and the government of Cuba immediately responded and sent some craftsmen, and within a matter of days, they said to us that the building could be saved, and when we saw the cost at which they could save the building, we immediately agreed to have it done. If you have difficulty accepting that, imagine that this was an empty space for a parking lot, which I am sure it would have become if this building had been pulled down today,” Rowley said.
Colonial heritage
The PatriARTism exhibition of paintings, which was on show from August 25 to September 30 at Mille Fleurs, as part of this country’s 60th Independence celebrations, saw a gala closing attended by a large turnout of guests and dignitaries.
Brian MacFarlane, costume designer and managing and creative director at MacFarlane Carnival, transformed Mille Fleurs into a period reminiscent of the 1900s, complete with large bouquets of roses to add to the opulence. Women were dressed in corsets and long skirts complete with hats, gloves, and umbrellas, while the men wore white suits.
Speaking at the event, Angostura chairman Terrence Bharath said the buildings in which the exhibitions were featured are themselves pivotal in the preservation of the country’s colonial heritage. He said the collection features 60 pieces of original art from artists such as Boscoe Holder, Carlisle Chang, Karen Sylvester, and Dermot Louison.
“The exhibit itself depicts some of this country’s rich and diverse culture, its people, and its heritage,” Bharath said.
He added, “The buildings in which these exhibits are featured are themselves pivotal in the preservation of our colonial heritage and stand as lasting monuments to the benefit of our population and visitors.”