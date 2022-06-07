PM INVOKES KUNTA KINTE

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has entered the contretemp which has developed between Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Camille Robinson-Regis over “slave names” and “ancestral names”.
Rowley yesterday posted to his Facebook page a scene from the movie Roots in which Kunta Kinte is whipped until he relinquishes his African name and reluctantly accepts the European name given to him by the white slavemaster.
In the scene, a weeping Kunta Kinte is seen hanging from a rope with his hands bound together and the white man says, “I want to hear you say your name. Your name is Toby.” Kunta says “Kunta”. The white man signals to another slave to whip Kunta. As another slave utters audibly, “Lord God, help that boy. They goin whip him dead.”
“What is your name. Say it. Toby. Who are you? Say your name!” the white man insisted as the crack of the whip was heard loud and Kunta Kinte screamed.
“What’s your name?, the white man asked. “Toby,” Kunta Kinte finally uttered. “Say it again and say it loud so they can all hear you,” the white man demanded, in the presence of the slave gathering. “Toby, my name is Toby,” Kunta Kinta said. “Ah, that’s a good n.....,” the white man said.
The Prime Minister commented: “Susheila that’s how we got the name!”
The images of Kunta Kinte been whipped into submission provoked comments on social media such as: “I cannot watch”; “Watching this again made me shed some tears yes. Just imagine meh ancestors” and “Very sad to watch”.
The day it began
The name spat between Persad-Bissessar and Robinson-Regis began when Robinson-Regis called out Persad Bissessar’s full name, including her middle name “Susheila” several times at a political meeting in Arima on May 24. “There comes a time when we have to call you Kamla Susheila Persad-Bissessar for the cowardly, deceptive, dishonest, disingenuous individual that...that she revels in and takes time in being and that time is now,” Robinson-Regis said, provoking laughter from the audience. Robinson-Regis was at the time taking issue with Persad-Bissessar’s criticism of the Government on the issue of child abuse in State homes and allegations of a paedophile ring involving PNM members. “Deceptive Kamla Susheila Persad-Bissessar you making a host of allegations against our party, which was founded on principles of ethics, morality, respect, honesty,” she said. She repeated the Opposition Leader’s full name when she noted that Persad-Bissessar was a Cabinet member when the Cabinet received the 1997 Robert Sabga Report on children’s homes.
Persad-Bissessar in response stated last Thursday at a political meeting: “We have WPC Camille, also known as Credit Card Camille, also known as wigs, yes, wiggy...Fertility treatment. Girl, don’t let me start on you...stop calling my name on your platform. What you so vex about my name for? This lady went on a platform last week and three or four time, calling ‘Kamla Susheila Persad-Bissessar, isn’t that a beautiful name? What problem you have with my name? What wrong with my name? Camille at least I have a name from my ancestors, where you got yours from? Your name is that of a slave master, so be real, understand, we respect you, you respect ourselves, and as I told everyone last time I spoke down at the Penal Rock Road Hindu School, be proud of who you are.”