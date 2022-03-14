PM: IT WAS ME

Although he was previously reluctant to admit it, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has confirmed he was the “high-ranking official” who met with then-Police Service Commission chairman Bliss Seepersad at President’s House and provided her with information with respect to then-police commissioner Gary Griffith.
That information came from a Report on the distribution of Firearm Users Licences (FULs) under Griffith’s watch. Following the receipt of this information, Seepersad withdrew the Merit List, (which had placed Griffith as the lead candidate for the position of CoP), invited the Commission to reopen the vetting process and to agree to the appointment of a probe by Justice Stanley John into the administration of FULs.
The news of the meeting, coupled with the failure to release the name of the ‘high-ranking official’ who had shared the information with Seepersad, created immediate controversy. But the Prime Minister finally made the admission in an interview with the Express last Thursday in which he said Griffith had been a “huge disappointment” in response to the question of whether, with the benefit of hindsight, he was prepared to admit that the appointment of Griffith as Commissioner of Police was an error.
Stressing that his was a national government which has tried to make the best selection across the political spectrum, the Prime Minister said:
“Have you heard of any calamity at NP (National Petroleum)? The chairman Sahid Hosein is a former UNC member of Parliament. Robert Mayers (a former prominent NAR (National Alliance for Reconstruction) adviser) served under my government as a chairman of TSTT. Anthony Smart, the chairman of FCB, was an NAR Attorney General. He was appointed by the UNC, we came into office and he has been there ever since. I offered Mickela Panday a posting to India. She turned it down. I am the only Opposition Leader who ever led a party in opposition in voting for a budget presented by the Government. I voted for the first budget brought by the Kamla Persad-Bissessar government.”
And the Government also appointed Winston “Gypsy” Peters, former UNC minister, as chairman of the National Carnival Commission (NCC).
Furthermore, the Prime Minister said: “We didn’t go out there and pluck Griffith and say he is our man. The Police Service Commission sent a list to us. And Griffith had a kind of profile to face the criminal element, he was a military man and talked a good talk.
But, most importantly, he was screened by the Police Service Commission and was ranked number four on the Merit List.
Griffith gave us a chance to reset the Police Service but he came from another political party where he held the post of minister of national security and national security adviser to the Prime Minister, which were good CV positions.”
He added: “My appointment of Griffith made the point that if seemingly the best person to do the job at the time was a person of a different political persuasion, I was not opposed to doing that.
Secondly, we expected that such a person would have done the job that Trinidad and Tobago expected of him and in the best traditions of service to the country. The names I called- Hosein, Smart, Mayers, you think they couldn’t play the fool like Griffith?
Griffith has been a huge disappointment....He demonstrated all the negatives in a substantial way. And his discontinuation with the office did not come overnight. I had opportunity and reason to speak to Griffith on a number of occasions while he was serving as Commissioner of Police because he was going off track. One of the first tracks he went off was that he always had this attitude that he is not going to recognise the Ministers of National Security or the presence of a minister. As head of the Cabinet I couldn’t tolerate that.
“From time to time I had to guide him back to the fact that you have a minister to report to and don’t try to report to me on your matters. If it is matter of a national security issue, as the chairman (of the National Security Council) that is a different story, but in terms of bypassing the minister to deal (exclusively) with the Prime Minister, I was not encouraging that.
Secondly, he had a horrible way of dealing with the public and I had to caution him on that. Not that I could tell the Commissioner how to ‘commission’, but I could tell him that the way he is dealing with the public was not what one expected of a Commissioner of Police. And, of course, there was the issue of him disrespecting the office of the Prime Minister.”
FUL was the problem
The Prime Minister said, however, to him “all of that was salvageable because people have different perspectives and personalities” and “even if one could have tolerated all that, when I started to get information as chairman of the National Security Council from what I believed to be credible sources that there were serious problems within the Police Service, with the way that the Commissioner was running the Police Service, especially with respect to this issue of firearms and ammunition and persons doing business in that sphere, I got concerned.
And I did not take the information lightly but I didn’t accept it as something that I could act upon.
I wanted first to find out if there was a possibility of identifying whether this was gossip here or whether there was substance. And on this very table (at which we were sitting at) I took the decision to find two appropriate people (former Special Branch head Arthur Barrington and former chief of defence staff Hayden Pritchard) to go and examine what I was being told....These were retired officers, they weren’t picked up off the street to corral gossip.
These were people who served the State at the highest levels in sensitive areas in this country and I thought that they were two public servants of impeccable integrity and they could do the job. They told them what I was hearing and to go out there and see whether there was a modicum of substance to it. They undertook the assignment and submitted a very troubling report.
“That then caused me to advise the Police Service Commission that there was a problem there.
They (the PolSC) just happened to be in the process of evaluating (candidates for the position of CoP). That was just a pure coincidence. But because the Police Service Commission is the only body that is required to evaluate and to be responsible for the conduct of the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of Police, they are the ones that I have to pass any information (relevant to the functioning of those critical offices) to.”
So you are confirming that you were the high-ranking official who met with the then-chairman (Bliss Seepersad)?, the Express asked.
PM response
Rowley responded: “But I told you all that. If you want to call my name, call my name. Because I am the only person in the Cabinet who goes to see the President.
I shared with the Commission what came to me. They then appointed Justice Stanley John to go and do their investigation. And what did he conclude?”
The Express has reported that the John Report stated there was a “thriving, well-oiled, white-collar criminal enterprise” in respect of the grant of Firearms Users Licences and other restricted licences was being conducted “under the nose” of Griffith.
The PM added: “In the meantime it just so happened that Griffith’s contract had ended and in all the confusion he didn’t get back inside there. Because there is no way that I could be expected to say ‘yes, Mister, come and go back to be Commissioner of Police because your... enterprise is missing you’. What we have is evidence that should be of concern to every citizen.
And it is on that basis that we are now doing an audit of the firearms department because what we do know is that there was an enterprise going on inside there, but we don’t know the extent, the breadth and the effect of it. I expect that report to be coming to me in the very near future. And that report is being done by people who are experienced, knowledgeable and patriotic.”
The Prime Minister also cited the Central Audit Committee done by the Ministry of Finance which made disclosures about breaches of the Procurement Act and the facilitation of criminal conduct such as bid rigging and collusion among stakeholders at taxpayers’ expense with respect to the hiring and the award of contracts in the TTPS and the hiring on contract of senior staff without oversight or input of the Chief Personnel Officer.
PM on Judiciary:
Wholly unacceptable
The Prime Minister was asked whether his statement last Wednesday at the Conversations with the Prime Minister that there was something more in the mortar than the pestle in reference to the slow pace of justice, was a suggestion that the Judiciary was complicit in judicial delays.
He responded: “I am not pointing fingers at any individual. I am pointing fingers at systems and processes that are wholly unacceptable, that ought not to continue, that ought not to be accepted by the public and also in which we invested a lot of time and resources and are not seeing any improvement.
And, therefore, that indisputable fact of that situation, those who are responsible for those systems, those deliverables, those outcomes, they have a responsibility to respond to what I have said.
And don’t mean respond to me verbally, but respond in productive and useful outcomes. The population deserves no less. We just can’t go on this way. I have been Prime Minister for seven years.
I have been observing this, I have worked with it, I have probed it, I have provided resources to it, I have given support to the efforts and I am not seeing any improvement. And therefore I will not engage in any tit-for-tat, but I am saying if I was marking your paper you wouldn’t like the grade that I am going to give you.
And I think John Public would understand what I am talking about because they are the ones who look to the system for justice and justice is not prevailing in the context of justice delayed equals justice denied.
And- let me say it the (Patrick) Manning way- I trust that I have the right to have an opinion.”