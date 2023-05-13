PM: Kamla ‘out of place’ to write Mia

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is “out of place” to write Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, calling for a full enquiry into the “abduction” of firearms dealer Brent Thomas, says Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
Persad-Bissessar has fired back that “some would say to Rowley ‘just mind your damn business’, but I wouldn’t say such a thing because his laziness and dictatorial behaviour are everyone’s business. He should stop worrying about my letter, start dealing with the issues affecting citizens and call the local government elections now”.
In the letter, dated May 10, 2023, Persad-Bissessar wrote to Mottley, calling for an enquiry, as she noted the judgment delivered by Justice Devindra Rampersad in the High Court of Trinidad and Tobago on April 25 where he described Thomas’ forced return to Trinidad from Barbados as grossly abusive and unconstitutional.
She said, “The chilling facts outlined in the judgment represent a blotch in our nation’s democracy. It raises serious concerns of extra-judicial exercise of coercive powers by the law enforcement bodies of both our sovereign nations.”
In a post on the Office of the Prime Minister’s Facebook page on Thursday, Rowley said:
“Trinidad and Tobago has one Government and that is the duly elected representative of the people. There is a role for the Opposition and a role and responsibility for the Government in managing the affairs of the state of Trinidad and Tobago.
“The latest self-promotion of the Leader of the Opposition as an insertion into the business of the handling of the sensitive Brent Thomas matter between the Government of Barbados and the Royal Barbados Police Force and the Government of Trinidad and Tobago and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is a wholly unnecessary and out of place intrusion by the Leader of the Opposition.
The interest of the people of Trinidad and Tobago will always be better served and protected if the country has one Government at a time.”
Contempt for citizens
Persad-Bissessar issued a media release yesterday, saying that Rowley’s late-night social media post regarding her letter, as this country’s Opposition Leader, to the Barbadian prime minister highlights his laziness at his job and contempt for citizens.
According to the Opposition Leader, Rowley “flip flops” whenever it suits him and his narrative, and pointed out that three days ago at a news conference, Rowley said he had “no views on the Opposition Leader writing to the Barbadian Prime Minister”.
She noted that he further said “the Opposition Leader is free to write to whomever she chooses”.
She also pointed out that on social media in February of this year, Rowley said, “It is quite normal for reports to view all Parliamentarians as ‘senior government officials’ since unlike the UNC they view all members of Parliament as part of the government, unlike councillors etc.”
She said the matter involving the illegal abduction and terrorism of a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago is one of national concern, and strikes at the heart of the Constitution and the rule of law.
In this regard, she said she wrote to Mottley, urging her, in the interests of T&T and Barbados, to launch a full enquiry into the matter.
“I reiterate that this maliciously coordinated and illegal operation could not have been sanctioned without the approval of the highest offices in the land. The truth must come to light,” she said.