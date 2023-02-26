PM: Kamla’s claim pathetic

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar disagreed yesterday over the “senior government” member a United States report alleged was involved in human trafficking.
The Prime Minister said the alleged perpetrator sits on the Opposition bench whilst the Opposition Leader hit back that the person was a member of the Rowley Government.
Persad-Bissessar called on Rowley to say which UNC member the report is referring to as the report stated that the person is a “Government” member.
The Sunday Express contacted the Prime Minister via WhatsApp for a response to Persad-Bissessar’s questions and claims.
He responded that Persad-Bissessar’s claim was “pathetic” and that it is normal for US reports to view all parliamentarians as “senior government officials”.
At the Parliament sitting on Friday, Opposition MP Rodney Charles said the July 2022 Trafficking in Persons Report stated that T&T maintains its position on the Tier 2 Watchlist in part because it did not take action against “senior government officials alleged in 2020 to be involved in human trafficking”.
In response, the Prime Minister said they did hear the allegation and, when investigated, they found the report was referring to current Members of Parliament—who are not on the People’s National Movement benches.
He said further it was the duty of the police to investigate, and not the Government.
Yesterday, Persad-Bissessar issued a release, asking Rowley to “be so kind as to tell the country which member of the Opposition UNC is currently a senior official in his government”.
She said any primary school pupil could read the US report and understand the words “senior government officials”.
Asked about Persad-Bissessar’s claim that the alleged offender is in the PNM Government, Rowley responded: “Pathetic. I notice she (Opposition Leader) has steered clear of the very serious personal experience of a former minister of her Cabinet who spoke out about what he knows and what he knows that she knew.”
He continued: “She elevated them to become (not councillor, where they were aspiring) but to the Parliament. In case she doesn’t know, it is quite normal for reports to view all parliamentarians as ‘senior government officials’ since, unlike the UNC, they view all members of Parliament as part of the government, unlike councillors, etc.”
The Prime Minister continued to lambaste Persad-Bissessar.
He said: “On a second note, since the Opposition leader shamelessly invokes and accuses her parliamentary colleagues of covering up the crime of paedophilia, can she point to any person, situation or shred of evidence to support her disgraceful slander.
“Then again, nobody should be surprised by her behaviour here. This is her horrible character at work. This is the same grab bag from which she produced Vernella Alleyne-Toppin, eight years ago, to defile our Parliament with baseless rape charges against member and non-member. Today, she, the author of that outrage, is talking about ‘hiding behind parliamentary privilege’?”
But Persad-Bissessar insisted the report made no mention of a UNC member.
She said the report clearly speaks to allegations in 2020 and no UNC member was a Government official.
Persad-Bissessar also reminded that it was under her tenure as prime minister that her Government established the counter trafficking unit.
The Counter Trafficking Unit works closely with law enforcement partners to investigate trafficking in persons in Trinidad and Tobago.
There was also an attempt to give the impression that there was further dissent within the UNC party over the human-trafficking issue.
A purported release, bearing a Parliament letterhead from Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally was circulated on social media, calling on Persad-Bissessar to answer questions about an investigation into a UNC member with respect to prostitution.
“I am not responding to give credence to what is obviously untruthful mischief,” replied Rambally, when contacted by the Express.