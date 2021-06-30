Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is clearly determined to mislead Tobago people.
So said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday, at a news conference in the media room of the Parliament, at the Red House, Port of Spain, where he strongly condemned what he saw as the strategy of the Opposition Leader and the United National Congress (UNC) to obstruct the attainment of the goal of self-government for Tobago.
“They (the UNC) are aiming their misconduct at the Tobagonian to mislead the Tobagonian,” he said.
The Prime Minister focused on Persad-Bissessar and her leadership, especially in the Parliament. He castigated her for her absence from the Chamber throughout the two-day sitting on the Tobago bills, save “a minute or two when during my winding up, the Opposition Leader, like a churlish schoolchild, charged into the Parliament, accosted the Speaker, accusing the Speaker of all manner of evil, and then stormed out.
“To come and hide behind the Standing Orders for your absence...and say you were in the bathroom or you were smoking on the balcony, or whatever it is, is just trying to explain yourself in a ridiculous way,” he said.
Rowley’s news conference followed one held by the Opposition Leader at her Charles Street office yesterday. He addressed many of the issues she raised.
Said the Prime Minister: “To come here today (at her news conference) and talk about the bills being gutted and Tobago being made a colony of Trinidad, the Opposition Leader is being outright irresponsible. And as I said yesterday, their strategy is to feed dissent in Tobago, to create division between Trinidad and Tobago, by telling them something like that. Because the average person in Tobago is not a lawyer who would go and read them documents (Joint Select Committee reports and the bills).
“They (the average person) rely on the leadership in the country, whether it is their MP, the Prime Minister, the Opposition Leader... who has the responsibility to read and understand and be responsible in transmitting the content to the people, and today, the Opposition Leader once again has set about to tell naked untruths on a serious matter to a section of the country.”
He said the two bills remain intact and are alive and well before a committee of the whole of the House of Representatives.
“Maybe they (the Opposition) expected us to amend the bills (yesterday) to remove from them (the bills) the special majority requirements and recreate what already exists there now. But what sense does that make?” he asked.
‘I did not hijack the debate’
Noting the Opposition Leader was accusing him of hijacking the debate, the Prime Minister said: I plead not guilty. I hijacked no debate. It is also being said today (by the Opposition Leader) that (because he wound up the debate) that I am mortally afraid of a UNC member speaking after me. Really? To say what? What I am afraid of? Did I say anything which was, has been or could be contradicted by any truthful statement from their side?” he asked rhetorically.
Dismissing the Opposition Leader’s “tissue of lies”, the Prime Minister said while Persad-Bissessar was accusing the Government and Speaker of an abuse of Parliament and an abuse of the Standing Orders, it was she who had abused the Parliament by her conduct.
“Nobody heard from her in the two days (of the debate), she barged into the House...while the motion was being wound up, stood while the Speaker was standing and faced down the Speaker, making accusations with indignation. She standing while the Speaker standing. That is an abuse of the Parliament....
“She is not only delinquent but she is disrespectful [to the Chair] and then comes outside and says (to the media) she has no confidence in the Speaker. It is more an issue of whether her supporters have confidence in her,” the Prime Minister countered.
He added that the Opposition Leader must not be allowed to “twist” what is “normal parliamentary practice” into “some kind of wrongdoing on the part of the Speaker”.
He explained that once there is criticism of the Government in any motion, a minister of Government (including the Prime Minister) can wind up the debate on that motion.
Covid not cause of
Kamla’s absence
Responding to the Opposition Leader’s explanation that her absence from the Chamber was linked to the Covid restrictions, the Prime Minister said: “The Opposition Leader could say what she wants. She was allowed to be in the House for the two days if she wished.”
He said the only arrangement that exists for Covid is the limit on the number of members at any one time allowed to be in the Chamber. He said it was for the leadership of each team to determine who has to be in the Chamber, depending on who is to speak.
“If the Member for Siparia finds herself not being inside the Chamber when she is due to speak, that says a lot more about her than it says about the Speaker and the rest of us in the House.... And it has nothing to do with Covid unless they (the Opposition Leader) want to say they have Covid,” he said.
Responding to criticisms by Persad-Bissessar that the debate on these two bills should not have taken place in a pandemic and a state of emergency (SoE), the Prime Minister said the Parliament has been functioning during the SoE, which does not affect the content of the matters before the Parliament.
He said further: “All of 2020, we had parliamentary sessions and continued in 2021 while being cognisant of the health protocols.... So it is quite ridiculous for the Opposition Leader to say that her problem with these developments is because it is happening during a pandemic.”
He recalled it was the Opposition Leader who, before the August 20, 2020 election, was “up and down the country” saying “call the election now” at a time when the pandemic existed.
He said it was not the fault of the Government or the Speaker “if in organising their business in their leaderless way”, there was no one on the Opposition bench who indicated a desire to speak when the Speaker looked in its direction.
He said it was only after there was no Opposition speaker that the House Speaker looked in the direction of the Government, “in the normal scheme of parliamentary business”. It was then that the Prime Minister said he wound up the debate.
He said the Opposition Leader could not say that the Speaker prevented, excluded or curtailed any Opposition member from exercising his/her right to speak at that point.
“So I don’t know what is the complaint of the Opposition Leader, except that her own disgraceful and delinquent conduct was now stark,” the Prime Minister said, reiterating there was no breach of the parliamentary rules by the Government or the Speaker.
Do your job
On Persad-Bissessar’s statement that he (PM) had attacked Watson Duke, Farley Augustine, Hochoy Charles and the Opposition, the Prime Minister said the only time he spoke about Duke was to repeat what Duke himself said about his party, the PDP’s (Progressive Democratic Patriots’) position, that it supported secession.
He noted the Opposition Leader was not taking issue with this position but instead had come to Duke’s defence.
He said he expected that having called a news conference “to defend Duke”, the Opposition Leader would have said that what was presented as the PDP’s stated public position on secession was not true.
He said he would also have expected the Opposition Leader to say the UNC was presenting amendments to the two bills. Instead, he said, the Opposition Leader tried to “personalise a debate with lies and subterfuge”.
The Prime Minister however said the debate was important because Tobagonians now know what is available if the required votes are obtained to make the self-government become law, as well as where the Government stands, and where others stand, on the issue of self-government for Tobago.
“You can’t hide from that. And the packages of misinformation by the Opposition Leader are to be dismissed for what they are. And the Opposition Leader is to be called upon by the national community to do her job or to give it to somebody else who is prepared to do it,” the Prime Minister concluded.