It is she who undermined the Welch report into the public health sector by refusing to appoint members to the Joint Select Committee (JSC) to examine the report after it was laid in the Parliament, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday.

In 2015, Rowley appointed a seven-member committee headed by consultant surgeon Winston Welch to review the public healthcare system delivery and also look at the practice of doctors who work in public sectors moonlighting at private institutions.

The Prime Minister yesterday took issue with yesterday’s Express editorial titled “Dust off the Welch report” which noted that five years ago the Welch report spoke to the abolition of the practice of doctors working in both the public and private care sectors but his administration “baulked” on the issue.

The Express editorial followed a Sunday Express report on this issue being experienced at the National Organ Transplant Unit.

Speaking at a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, Rowley said he did not baulk and it was the Opposition which is responsible for the Welch report not moving forward.

He said the “nettlesome” issue of the doctors working in both public and private sectors was contained in the second part of the Welch report and because these matters are so fundamental and far-reaching the Government decided the JSC was the best route.

“I didn’t baulk. The leader of the Opposition refused up to this day to appoint members of the Joint Select Committee to deal with the Welch report...The Government put the Welch report in the Parliament for adjudication by the Joint Select Committee of the Parliament which would take a position on whether or not the country wants to continue with doctors being on the Government payroll but spending more time in the private practice or not turning up at all as part of the infractions that take place or worse that they conduct their private business in competition to the public health sector and use the public health sector to harvest patients for the private business at exceedingly high cost,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the Opposition did not appoint members to the JSC.

He added, “That is what the Joint Select Committee of the Parliament was called upon to do but the lovable Opposition that is not mentioned in the editorial today took the position that they are not appointing members to a Joint Select Committee and therefore you cannot have a Joint Select Committee without the Opposition. If I cough as I’m being choked in my own spittle, the Opposition accused me of being a dictator, I coughed, because that’s what they do, every affirmative action that the Government takes that is required to protect the public you hearing this talk about dictator, but I come to the Parliament and ask you to participate on a fundamental matter like this, you choose not to participate because it will offend some doctors and, as a result of that, you undermine the parliamentary action of the Welch report and then the editorial is written today that Rowley baulked, giving the impression that it is something I was supposed to do and didn’t do, completely ignoring the fact, not a line, not a paragraph, not a phrase that it is in the Parliament, went to the Parliament and it was undermined by an Opposition that says it wants no part of that because it’s a waste of time. That was the Opposition Leader’s position, we had enough reports on the health systems, waste of time and therefore they taking no part in the Welch report. That’s what it is.”

 Members of the Welch Committee

1. Winston Welch (Chairman), former medical director, Port of Spain General Hospital.
2. Dr Wayne Frederick, president, Howard University, Washington, USA.
3. Prof Karl Theodore, director, HEU, Centre for Health Economics, The UWI.
4. Martin De Gannes, former general manager, Human Resources, Scotiabank.
5. Dr Adesh Sirjusingh, administrator, Clinical Services, Sangre Grande Hospital, Eastern RHA.
6. Valerie Alleyne-Rawlins, former president, Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association.
7. Dr Albert Persaud, former executive medical director of Health, South West RHA.

