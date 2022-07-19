Roberto Delaney, left, places a bag of ice in a cooler as Charlie Sanders, right, looks on, as both try to stay cool inside their tent at a homeless encampment Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Phoenix. Heat associated deaths in Arizona's largest county appear headed for a record this year with 17 such fatalities reported through the first week of July and another 126 under investigation as a growing number of homeless people live outside as temperatures remain well into the triple digits. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)