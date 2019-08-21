Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says that “many” of those employed in the Public Service “produce absolutely nothing when the day comes” but “make the most noise when the pay is late”.
Rowley made the statement as he called on Police Commissioner Gary Griffith “to look at the management system within” the “Police Service and ensure that there are proper lines of accountability” with the 200 new motorcycles which were donated to the Police Service by the People’s Republic of China yesterday.
The handover was held at the Police Academy in St James, where China was represented by its ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, Song Yumin, who said he was “glad to present this donation” to Rowley.
In his address, Rowley said: “The bikes, I am made to understand, they are outfitted with the GPS which means that the managers of the (Police) Service ought to know where they are at all times and they are also to keep proper logs. I distinctly recall when I joined the Public Service at a time — a long, long time ago when the Service was really the Public Service — every officer like myself having been attached to the Public Service, you were given a diary...in that diary, every day you had to record your movement and your actions.