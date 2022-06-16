PM: Let's have faith

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says, as the country experiences various challenges, citizens must have faith.
He made the call in his message commemorating Corpus Christi, which is being celebrated today.
“Our nation is facing various challenges. We are a small, newly-independent nation, which by our history, physical and human resources can be classified as enjoying a quality of life, according to some indices, which place us alongside some countries in the developed world,” Rowley stated,
“However, other indices will place us in another direction, based on events which appear regularly in our news. As a resource-based economy, our livelihood is still subject to the vagaries of the international energy markets.”
The PM said among the issues requiring attention are needed improvements to the national infrastructure of water, electricity and roads, as well as addressing poverty and improving social conditions.
Above all, he said, are the issues of school violence and a reported series of incidents of intra-family conflicts.
“My Government has been paying specific attention to these two areas and will continue to make appropriate interventions,” said Rowley.
“For the moment, what seems obvious is the family structure, as we know it, has been eroded. The family unit appears to be no longer sacred. How do we fix this is a question that some of our better minds, in the fields of sociology, psychology and social work, will need to examine and provide strategies on how to rescue the traditional family unit.”
Rowley said all citizens, regardless of religion, should recognise “the need for us as humans to reach and call out for the intervention of the Almighty in the lives of us all in our nation.”
“There is a definite need for us to have faith,” he said.
He also called on the public to be one another’s keeper.
“Today, we should, according to tradition, occupy our minds with the basic tenets of love in every circumstance, extending to each other courtesy, patience, kindness, temperance, humility, and sincerity at all times.”