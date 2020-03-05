PM looking for food, energy deals

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday he hopes to see this country working more closely with Ghana in agriculture, trade and energy.
He was addressing the African country’s independence celebrations in Kumasi, the capital city of the Ashanti Region in southern Ghana.
The Prime Minister is on his second visit to Ghana, this time as a guest at the country’s 63rd independence day celebrations at the invitation of Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Afufo-Addo.
Rowley was accompanied by a local delegation and his wife, Sharon Rowley.
Rowley said collaborations were set to begin between the countries on the planting of ground provisions.
In a video of the event released by the Office of the Prime Minister last evening, he said this country’s ground provision production had declined due to loss of planting material and that T&T was due to receive stock from Ghana.
“We look forward to your technical assistance and feeding ourselves in Trinidad on that beautiful, white Ghanaian yam that you serve,” Rowley said.
Rowley said the stage was being set for this country to obtain “significant planting material in ground provisions”.
The Prime Minister, who hailed “fellow Africans” as he observed protocol at the opening of his speech, called the invitation an “honour” and one was that accepted with “humility and wonderment”.
He noted the cultural ties between the countries and that the majority of T&T’s population, which features races from all over the world, originated from Africa.
Banking, energy ties
In 2019, Rowley and a delegation journeyed to Ghana seeking expansion of this country’s gas industry. Government is also pursuing Ghanaian investment in manufacturing and trade.
Rowley said T&T was a manufacturing country, adding that Ghanaians would hopefully become familiar with the label “Made in T&T”.
He made note of the inroads into Ghana by Republic Bank Ltd, saying this country looked forward to investment by the Ghanaian people.
Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte, who previously worked for Republic Bank at its Ghanaian bank, accompanied the Prime Minister.
Speaking at a separate event yesterday, the Prime Minister also expressed enthusiasm over the intended revival of Ghana Airways, saying he hoped the airline would feature direct flights to Port of Spain and the Caribbean.