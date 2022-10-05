The “lavish” party held at Mille Fleurs on October 1 was not a State-sponsored event, and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was only a guest.
Rowley, as well as Angostura Ltd which hosted the event, sought to make this clear yesterday, following criticism by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
On Monday, Persad-Bissessar issued a media release accusing Rowley of disrespecting citizens by hosting the “opulent” party despite urging the population to make sacrifices.
Persad-Bissessar’s release came as several Government ministers were being taken to task for comments suggesting ways the public could cut back on costs, such as using coal pots and eating less ham and macaroni pie.
In her release, Persad-Bissessar said Rowley had hosted the lavish party for himself and his wealthy friends, using taxpayer funds while totally ignoring “the suffering of the poor and working class”.
“It was a most evil act of incitement against citizens, reminiscent of the behaviour of detached tyrants and dictators... This opulent party is a hateful provocation to the citizens. This Government is totally detached from reality and is leading the country down a path of anarchy,” she said.
However, in his contribution to the budget debate in the House of Representatives yesterday, Rowley said he was only an attendee and did not host the event.
“I simply want to put on record and for the people of Trinidad and Tobago, nothing is further from the truth,” the PM said.
“If this is what the Opposition Leader and the Opposition has to resort to, to try and get political support, trying to incite the country, trying to tell them that they are provoked and they must act and dog whistle for riot and anarchy and talking about tyrant and dictator...all I did was accept an invitation to a function that was hosted and funded by Angostura.
“As far as I know, Angostura is not the Government or taxpayers’ money. Angostura is a private company in which the Government has an interest and this has nothing to do with the Government. I was simply an invitee to the function and that is what caused this hateful release from the UNC, and you all should be ashamed of your useless selves,” Rowley said.
In a release yesterday, Angostura also took responsibility for the function, saying it had hosted the closing ceremony for the “PatriARTism” exhibition at Mille Fleurs held on October 1.
The function closed off a five-week exhibition that featured the private art collections of First Citizens, Central Bank and Angostura, which were showcased at Killarney (Stollmeyer’s Castle), Whitehall and Mille Fleurs, respectively. The art exhibition was open to the public from August 25 to September 30, and formed part of T&T’s 60th Independence anniversary celebrations.
“The closing ceremony, which marked the end of a successful exhibition, was a private function hosted by Angostura,” the company said, adding that Rowley was an invited guest and was asked by Angostura to deliver remarks.
House for chief justice
Rowley also defended plans for the construction of a house for the chief justice, saying the chief justice is currently being housed at a rented property costing $54,000 a month.
He said this arrangement was necessary after the UNC administration sold a State-owned property situated at Prada Street, St Clair, which was identified as the official residence on the chief justice. He said no reason was given for the sale of the property.
“Then when another chief justice came into office, under the Constitution, he has to be housed, super grade housing he has to get and the Cabinet has no say in that because Cabinet cannot interfere with the terms and conditions of any judge, far less the chief justice,” he said.
Rowley said it was better business to construct a new residence for the CJ rather than pay close to $1 million in rent.
“This Government under this PNM under my stewardship will build a residence for the chief justice and we’ll put an end to that story,” he said.
Best budget
allocation possible
Defending the 2022/23 budget, Rowley said it was the best allocation of the available resources.
“What we have produced here is the best allocation that we believe can be made on a budget when we know that we have $56 billion. No Nancy story, no fairy tales, no political diatribe. This is what we have,” he said.
Rowley said the Opposition wanted to give the population the impression that Government had access to limitless money, “but the majority of people in T&T are more sensible that and they will have no part of your anarchy and your riot and whatever it is you’re trying to instil.”
On the decision to reduce the fuel subsidy, Rowley stressed that this was in the best interest of the population and something that the UNC’s former finance minister had recommended to be done.
He said former UNC finance minister Larry Howai had also, in 2012, raised concerns with the level of the fuel subsidy, and said most of the subsidy would need to be taken out of the equation by 2017.
Rowley said Howai had also noted that this country’s water, electricity and telecommunication prices were among the lowest in the world, and there were no land and building taxes and that healthcare and education were free.
“That was the UNC’s justification and explanation for the conditions in Trinidad and Tobago in 2012, but they are trying to incite public discord when the Government in 2022 is doing exactly what they said should be done by 2017 as committed to by the minister of finance in the budget forum in 2012.
“I don’t want to call them hypocrites. I just call them useless,” Rowley said.