BUSY WITH SHOVELS: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, third from right, turns the sod yesterday at the sod-turning ceremony of The City Heights Development, Cocoyea, San Fernando. Looking on are Jayselle McFarlane, managing director of the Housing Development Corporation, William Ferreira, Group chairman/CEO, Furness Trinidad, Faris Al-Rawi, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Luis Dini, chairman/CEO, Home Solutions, and Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis.—Photo: TREVOR WATSON