FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert announced on Monday that significant financial resources would be provided to the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) to construct affordable housing units, bringing relief to the poorest and most vulnerable in Trinidad and Tobago.
And, it was on that note Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley turned the sod yesterday to begin construction of the City Heights Development in San Fernando.
The Government has partnered with the Furness Group of Companies to construct two and three-bedroom housing units for sale, targeting middle-income earners.
This, Rowley said, would eliminate hundreds of applicants on the lengthy HDC waiting list, allowing the state agency to focus on providing low-income homes.
Speaking at the ceremony held at the construction site in Cocoyea, he said, “With the private sector getting involved to provide affordable housing to middle-class people, HDC can now identify people on list who don’t belong there and advise them they don’t have a good chance. They will not be upset if affordable housing is available elsewhere. This arrangement between the private sector and the state to accelerate this kind of housing and leave HDC to build housing for lower income units.”
Rowley said citizens would soon see more affordable homes becoming available through the HDC, a State agency that had, in the past, moved from providing homes to the less fortunate to expensive mortgage units.
He added, “When the HDC improved the quality of housing in the 80s to 2008 going forward and a lot of persons who otherwise should have been looking to get their mortgages from the private sector suddenly found that they were quite happy with the standard of the HDC housing and a whole lot of persons descended upon the HDC and decided to get their housing from the HDC. Such persons, many of them, were better positioned to pay for a unit and what we saw was the HDC getting more and more involved in expensive mortgage units and at the other end of the scale the HDC was producing less and less almost to zero housing units for rental for those persons who needed housing the most.”
The new HDC
The HDC, he said, was not satisfying its purpose to provide low income housing for rental and units for purchase at the lower end, adding that the bulk of the purchase was being done through contracts in the HDC, funded by persons with a joint income of up to $45,000 a month.
“When we came back into office we took the position that if a household income was $45,000 a month you have no business looking for your house in the HDC. And we reduced the qualification income down to $25,000 a month,” he said.
Rowley said the HDC was now organised into three companies, one to engage in actual construction, one that would be a landlord over those people who are in HDC units and require to have a landlord relationship with tenants, and another one that does the legal work.
The legal company, he said, was necessary to reduce the length of time it takes to move the property from contractor, to HDC and then to the tenant or new homeowner.
“You would not believe how much slowing down and obstruction goes on because the legal work to transfer a property from the contractor to the HDC to a mortgage owner, that too can eat up a lot of time and there is a lot of obstruction inside there. So a company that is managing assets as a subsidiary company of the HDC will be there. So these three units will bring about better impact on construction where who is involved in construction and identification of the land to getting approvals to managing the contractors who will move from a greenfield site like this to a site where a house is now existing and then they move out and give way to the owner of a finished building who will now be a landlord, transferring and managing that property,” he explained.