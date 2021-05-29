PM: More restrictions for public holidays

While the curfew in place during the ongoing state of emergency (SoE) will not be changed from the current 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says adjustments will be made for the two upcoming holidays in order to limit movement on those days.
The Indian Arrival Day holiday will be observed tomorrow while Thursday marks the Corpus Christi holiday.
“The Attorney General will be asked to make whatever adjustment that is required so that we will have further restrictions, some daytime curfew, on those two holidays,” the Prime Minister stated.
Rowley reminded the public that the SoE does not mean they can move about freely in the day and come in before curfew at night.
“It (means) stay at home and only come out if you are essential or in emergencies. We are going to look at those regulations to see whether we need to clarify them any further. Because what we are seeing is that there are, and in fact I’m receiving reports from the authorities who are out there that, in some instances, there are more people out in the daytime now than on normal days,” he said during a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.
The Prime Minister said some people continue to believe the virus cannot affect them, and he has seen some things that “defy logic”, including people liming and sharing one bottle of white rum.
“I don’t know if people understand that what you are doing is the perfect infecting action. I really don’t know,” he said.
Referring to calls from some sectors of the business community for the curfew hours to be changed to 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., the Prime Minister said this is not being considered.
“The nine-to-five curfew still remains the most sensible arrangement. Otherwise, we will solve one problem while creating others, and the last problem we want to create is one that will precipitate the kinds of acceleration of gatherings as we know will happen if we have the curfew, starting at four o’clock for persons to go home by six o’clock.”