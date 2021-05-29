PM: More restrictions for public holidays

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

—Photo courtesy The Office of the Prime Minister.

While the curfew in place during the ongoing state of emergency (SoE) will not be changed from the current 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says adjustments will be made for the two upcoming holidays in order to limit movement on those days.

The Indian Arrival Day holiday will be observed tomorrow while Thursday marks the Corpus Christi holiday.

“The Attorney General will be asked to make whatever adjustment that is required so that we will have further restrictions, some daytime curfew, on those two holidays,” the Prime Minister stated.

Rowley reminded the public that the SoE does not mean they can move about freely in the day and come in before curfew at night.

“It (means) stay at home and only come out if you are essential or in emergencies. We are going to look at those regulations to see whether we need to clarify them any further. Because what we are seeing is that there are, and in fact I’m receiving reports from the authorities who are out there that, in some instances, there are more people out in the daytime now than on normal days,” he said during a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.

The Prime Minister said some people continue to believe the virus cannot affect them, and he has seen some things that “defy ­logic”, including people liming and sharing one bottle of white rum.

“I don’t know if people understand that what you are doing is the perfect infecting action. I really don’t know,” he said.

Referring to calls from some sectors of the business community for the curfew hours to be changed to 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., the Prime Minister said this is not being considered.

“The nine-to-five curfew still remains the most sensible arrangement. Otherwise, we will solve one problem while creating others, and the last problem we want to create is one that will precipitate the kinds of acceleration of gatherings as we know will happen if we have the curfew, starting at four o’clock for persons to go home by six o’clock.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Parasram: No lapses in care or decrease in deaths nationally

Parasram: No lapses in care or decrease in deaths nationally

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram has distanced the Health Ministry from the boast of the North-Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) chief executive that there has been a 60-per cent decrease in deaths since a new medical team moved into the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.

No more pre-packaged meals from restaurants, says PM

No more pre-packaged meals from restaurants, says PM

Restaurants will no longer be allowed to sell pre-packaged meals through arrangements with supermarkets and other outlets, as Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley definitively closed this “loophole” yesterday.

Rowley said this would not be allowed to continue, as it defeats the purpose of the public health regulations. Restaurants and street food vendors were among those businesses ordered to close to limit the movement of people and curb the spread of Covid-19.

PM: More restrictions for public holidays

PM: More restrictions for public holidays

While the curfew in place during the ongoing state of emergency (SoE) will not be changed from the current 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says adjustments will be made for the two upcoming holidays in order to limit movement on those days.

60,000 should be fully vaccinated by July 9

60,000 should be fully vaccinated by July 9

GOVERNMENT is hopeful that by July 9, at least 60,000 citizens will be fully vaccinated with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

Health Minister Terence Deyalsingh disclosed yesterday that the administration of the second dose of the vaccine to those who have already received their first jab will begin next Monday, June 7, at five centres across the country.

‘Demand for hampers overwhelming’

‘Demand for hampers overwhelming’

That’s how Labour Minister Stephen McClashie has described the demand for food hampers as people struggle to feed themselves and their families during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The population would not have heard much from this minister since the pandemic began wiping out lives and livelihoods in 2020. The Express therefore decided to seek his views on a number of ­issues last Thursday.