Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday it was for him “an act of nervousness” to resume classes in person for tens of thousands of pupils (from forms four, five and six) back out to school on Monday.
Speaking at a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, he warned: “If as we bring these children out on Monday, if the data changes for the worse, we will not hesitate to go back to where we came from (a physical shutdown of schools), in an attempt to protect our children and the rest of the national population”.
As the country’s form four, five and sixth-form children return to school on Monday, the Prime Minister said they must wear masks, not congregate, be in an appropriately spaced environment and come from home to school and back.
He said parents with children going out to school had an additional responsibility to get those children safely to school and back home.
The Prime Minister said he was keeping his fingers crossed that all will go well and in April, Government could try to get some of the primary school children back out.
Also speaking at the news conference, Dr Michelle Trotman urged parents not to send their children to school if they are sick, and to have those going out to school, upon re-entering the home, to sanitise, take their uniforms off, have a shower and “not to have the usual interactions with members of the family”.
They should also not interact with school peers “in the usual way”, she said.
Govt staying the course
The Prime Minister said in the face of continued pressure, his Government would continue to “hold the line” and “stay the course” on the border closure.
Referring to statements made by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and others, the Prime Minister said he had heard it being said that the Government is “wicked”, “insensitive” and should allow “everybody (T&T nationals) to come home.
“There are politicians here who are trying to jump on issues that they believe would be to the Government’s disadvantage,” he said.... I consider that to be an irresponsible, unhelpful and undermining statement—‘to bring everybody home’. Is it that people want us to open the borders and allow any amount of persons from the 300,000-plus (T&T nationals) outside?
“That would immediately destroy the quarantine system because we cannot offer quarantine to people on that scale. It is our State-supervised quarantine that has kept us in this (favourable) situation. The minute we abandon that, we are abandoning the fight against the virus and saying, ‘Devil, take whoever’”, the Prime Minister said.
Please get vaccinated
The Prime Minister appealed to the population to get the vaccine once it becomes available. He said the two biggest risks the country faced were “people who have to party and the people who will not take the vaccine”.
“I am hoping that a large portion of our population will utilise the vaccines when they become available,” he added.
Reiterating the first tranche of vaccines would hopefully be coming in at the end of this month, the Prime Minister said as the rollout of the vaccine begins and more vaccines become available to a larger portion of the population, “somewhere by mid-year”, the situation should improve.
The vaccine will not be mandatory, even for healthcare workers. Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said, however, the ministry would be “highly recommending and encouraging, as forcefully as we can”, that healthcare workers get vaccinated.