PM: No cost to support Mexico’s gun appeal

There is no cost to the people of Trinidad and Tobago, at this time, as a result of Government’s decision to join an appeal, by the Mexican government, in the lawsuit against United States gun manufacturers, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has said.
“Our association with the Mexicans in pursuing this matter at this time has no cost attached to it, with more of a diplomatic attachment, where we are supporting Mexico’s action in the US courts.
“As a sovereign nation we are making our voices heard and we are standing alongside another sovereign nation that is having the same problem that we have and it is to our benefit that Mexico is doing this because we all have the same problem.
“I do not know if in the future we would be required to make any (financial) contribution, but, at this time, we are not required,” the prime minister said, as he responded to a question from Dr Roodal Moonilal during Prime Minister’s Question Time in the House of Representatives on Friday.
Asked by Moonilal which lawyer or legal firm was representing this country in the matter, the prime minister said the Government had no lawyer representing it.
“It is being done through our diplomatic channels,” he said. “Prime minister, you are confirming, at this time, you know neither the cost nor the lawyer that would represent Trinidad and Tobago in a matter such as this in the US courts?” Moonilal asked.
The prime minister reiterated: “I am speaking in English, that this country was supporting Mexico who was leading the appeal in the matter. So, I don’t know what difficulty the member is having with lawyer and costs. At this time that does not arise.
“The matter is being dealt with through our foreign ministry as a diplomatic matter providing diplomatic support, and if it comes to a point where we are required to make other adjustments then so be it. But at this point in time, our association (with Mexico in this matter) is not requiring a lawyer and is not carrying a cost.”
Moonilal asked whether the prime minister was aware the matter was not being heard at the UN Assembly but in a court of law where you are required, as an interested party, to have legal representation.
“At that stage if we then have to step in the court of law, then we take all necessary action,” the prime minister said, to which Moonilal swiftly countered: “You already in the court!”
Moonilal asked the prime minister to give the assurance that the country will not be represented by the current attorney general who will not make any deposition in this matter in an American court.
The prime minister then said: “Thank you, Madam Speaker,” and took his seat.
PM: Reparations
Committee functional
Responding to a question on whether the Reparations Committee was fully constituted, the prime minister said as far as he was aware, the Government-appointed Reparations Committee was functional—and being functional, he assumed it was properly constituted.
Asked what was the Government’s policy on reparations, the prime minister said the policy was to make claims through Caricom. “There is an active response through Caricom and Trinidad, and Tobago participates in that, and we follow the guidance from Caricom on this matter. We do have our own reparations committee and we expect that that is effective and sufficient at this time,” he said.