...PM: No disruptions to economy, travel

Carnival stakeholders yesterday agreed with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s emphasis on personal responsibility in the fight against Covid-19.
Speaking at a media conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s on Covid-19, Health officials disclosed that Covid cases are expected to rise during the Carnival season.
However, Rowley assured that Carnival 2023 will go on, with no disruptions to the economy or travel restrictions.
He said people should take preventative measures against Covid-19, including wearing masks.
Interim president of the Trinidad and Tobago Carnival Bands Association (TTCBA) Patrick Roberts told the Express that citizens must bear responsibility for themselves.
“The honourable Prime Minister has called on the nationals of this country to be responsible in the face of rising cases of the Covid-19 (virus). The call is to all from now and until we are way past this affliction.”
Roberts said, “Carnival 2023 has started and will culminate in approximately six weeks, and everyone needs to take heed, including the priests and their congregations, the taxi drivers and their passengers, the principal and his staff and students, the fete promoter and his patrons, et al. The bottom line is that in order to have a fantastic festive time, we, all of us, must do what needs to be done well in advance of the actual Carnival days.”
Pan Trinbago vice president Keith Simpson said the increase in cases should concern citizens enough to take responsibility for their actions.
“With Carnival coming up in just over five weeks, the pan body will be keeping a close eye on the situation. We have already started our events, and on Saturday we have our Small Band finals, then we will begin panyard judging, and on February 6, we will have the Savannah Party, so we will have to monitor the situation,” Simpson said.
Mask wearing
He added, “We cannot leave it for the Prime Minister to make the decision. Based on what we are seeing with the increase in cases, we should all be concerned about what is happening and take responsibility. Be responsible and practice all Covid-19 protocols, including wearing masks.”
Band leader Rosalind Gabriel said restrictions were not necessary at this time. “For a while now, I have known that we have to live with Covid like influenza. We must be responsible by taking all necessary precautions and moving on with our lives,” Gabriel said.
She said mask mandates and restrictions should not be the way forward. “I have all confidence in the fact that if it were necessary at this stage, it would have been announced,” she said.