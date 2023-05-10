PM: No family connections

The President’s family connections were not a consideration in the Prime Minister’s decision on whom to bestow silk.
Giving the criteria used, the Prime Minister said at a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, yesterday: “I would want to know where the individuals stand in their profession, not who they family is; not who they married to; not who is they cousin, uncle or brother”, going on to stress that that was his number one consideration.
The Prime Minister was addressing the criticisms of his decision to award silk (senior counsel status) to Kerwyn Garcia, President Christine Kangaloo’s husband, and Colin Kangaloo, the President’s brother.
He said there were a number of considerations, not the least of which is “total professional integrity”. Further, it was on the issue of “total professional integrity” that the PNM had criticised former prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar for giving herself silk in 2013. “Himself telling himself that I want to be senior counsel... that ain’t so good,” he said.
The Prime Minister lamented that Persad-Bissessar was attacking the President’s husband, “who I have not heard a single negative comment about his professional capacity or record”, adding that the same applied to the other 17 persons who were selected.
The President had no say
Asking the public to disregard “the misinformation that is meant to create discord and cast aspersions”, the Prime Minister said: “I have some parliamentary colleagues who set about to do that deliberately.
“How else can you explain senior counsel self-accomplished and senior counsel almost accomplished leading the charge, saying that the President is to be pilloried for nepotism and conflict of interest because her family members were considered and found to be acceptable on their professional standing.
“What exactly are these MPs asking the President to do? To break the law, that is what they are asking the President to do.”
Rowley said under the Constitution the Prime Minister does his job which ends with him advising the President to sign their certificates (for silk).
“If the President takes advice from these jokers, and refuse to do that, the President would be in breach of the Constitution” in not acting on the advice of the Prime Minister, he said.
He recalled the famous occasion when President Arthur NR Robinson refused to appoint seven defeated candidates as ministers, until the matter was taken to court.
“Who are they to tell the President that she must break the law to please them?” he asked.
The Prime Minister recalled that while in Opposition, his Chief Whip (Marlene McDonald) informed that she was being offered silk by the People’s Partnership government because the government had determined that the leaders in the Parliament (that is, the leader of Government Business, Dr Roodal Moonilal, and the Chief Whip, McDonald), who were both attorneys, should be given silk.
“And I told my Member that yuh not taking silk, yuh not taking khaki, yuh not taking crocus bag because that is not how it ought to be done, and I forbade my Member from accepting silk,” the Prime Minister said.
Yet, he said today he was seeing “that same voice” accusing the President of nepotism and making all kinds of aspersions against the President of the Republic. “And I am objecting to the hypocrisy of the UNC,” the Prime Minister said.
“This country is not a banana republic. It is a country run under a written Constitution, and it is just outright wrong for parliamentarians to so mislead the country on a regular basis, even going as far as to lie to say that this is the first time that the Prime Minister is appointing silk and (to say that) obviously there is something funny about this time,” he said.
57 attorneys applied for silk
The Prime Minister said this was not the first time he has made recommendations for the appointments of senior counsel, as it was done in 2018.
At that time, he said only three attorneys were awarded silk. He said five years had elapsed and especially since the country was now short of senior counsel, he fulfilled his duty of making these recommendations.
He said a requirement for litigants by the State and others, especially the State, to get to court so frequently meant that all these jobs were going to few people.
He said the effect of having more senior counsel would be to not let just a handful of attorneys be the recipients of this steady stream of briefs from the State. He said on no occasion that the State is sued can the government take the position that it is not going to fight the matter.
Referring to the Opposition’s statements about the millions paid by the State to attorneys, the Prime Minister said: “Every time a man of straw is encouraged to take the Government to court on all kinds of concerns that certain people have, read millions (of dollars) into that.
“The Government has to go to court with proper legal standing and advocacy to prevent the man of straw from getting a decision against the State on a matter that is sometimes at the root of our Constitution.
“And if the man of straw loses, he doesn’t have a cent to pay, but if the State loses the lawyers have millions to collect.”
Noting that a former minister now in the Opposition was claiming there is a legal cartel in the AG’s office, Rowley said: “No, sir, the public service wouldn’t allow that. There might be a legal cartel in their office because the men of straw are coming out with all kinds of matters, including 65 lawsuits during the pandemic, suing the doctors, the nurses and everybody...
“And every single one of those lawsuits required expensive lawyers going to court.” He added that every time a murderer appeals his conviction and it goes all the way to the Privy Council, legal fees are incurred by the government.
The PM revealed that 57 people applied for silk, out of whom 18 were chosen. He said these persons had the acclaim of their peers.
He said the persons selected were the whole spectrum of the legal practice—from commercial and public law; industrial relations law; family law; legal drafting; intellectual property; criminal law (attorneys who practise in the criminal court)—and that was one of the reasons why the number was relatively large on this occasion.
King Charles’ coronation
The Prime Minister noted that the President was supposed to be out of the country to attend the coronation of King Charles, but could not go because she injured her leg.
He said it could easily have been that when the recommendations for silk went to the President’s Office, the acting president (Nigel DeFreitas) would have been the one to sign off on the matter.
“Yuh know what the argument would have been today (had that happened), that I waited until the President left the country to do it and no water would have washed that away. That would have been a story,” he said.
He said the appointments had nothing to do with who was at President’s House, as “it doesn’t matter who is there, the Constitution says the process of selection ends with the Prime Minister’s selection and once received at the President’s Office, there is no legal room (for the President) to review it or amend it”.
Asked about the fact that there was currently a matter before the courts seeking clarification on the process for awarding silk, the Prime Minister said this did not impact on the duty he had to the wider public.
On the Law Association’s request for a meeting with him on the selection process, the Prime Minister said if he thinks it is necessary, he would have such a meeting; and if not, he won’t.
“What I would not do is take the Law Association’s position as gospel,” he said.