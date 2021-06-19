PM: No mystery around Pfizer

CONSPIRACY theorists with too much time on their hands were the ones who created an issue over the arrival of 80 vials of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine that came to the country last week for use by officials at the National Security Ministry.
So said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday at the Covid-19 media conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s.
“There is nothing to clarify because it was clarified from day one. It was so simple, so straightforward but because you are predisposed not to believe, because in this country people have been so accustomed to being lied to that when you tell them the truth as I have been telling you all along you have a little difficulty believing it,” said the Prime Minister.
He said the 400 doses of the vaccine were to vaccinate 200 people and was a gift to those in the Ministry of National Security from their colleagues in the United States.
“They came to the Government and asked as they would normally do because there has to be some authorisation before it is accepted. That authorisation was given to accept it for that purpose,” Rowley said.
He said the reason he did not make mention of the vaccines last Saturday was simply because he was unaware as to when it would have been arriving in this country.
“I could not have mentioned the details last Saturday because after the Government gave the approval for the department to accept the gift, no information came back as to when the gift would have actually been handed over or when it would arrive in the country.
“So when I spoke here last Saturday I had no idea where the gift was. What I did know was that an offer was made and the department here was authorised to accept it,” the Prime Minister said.
He said it was only later that night he realised that the vaccines had arrived in Trinidad and Tobago through the “normal entry system”.
“So there was no sneaking in of anything, there was no secrecy or anything. The conspiracy theorists had to get something to do because they were just idle,” said Rowley.
Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said currently, the country has just enough first-dose vaccines to last until the end of this month.
But there are currently two more shipments on the way comprising 33,000 from the COVAX facility and another shipment of Sinophram vaccines Government purchased from China.
If all goes according to plan, those vaccines will arrive in this country sometime towards the end of July, he said.
In total, the country is expected to have approximately quarter-million vaccines by the end of the month.
In addition, Rowley said the country was still expecting to receive 800,000 of the Johnson&Johnson vaccines the Government ordered from the African Medical Platform.
That shipment is still on track to arrive in T&T in August, he said.