Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is not expecting a “kumbaya” compromise (a hold-hands-and-sing type of settlement) in Tobago.
The Prime Minister said while it is up to Tobago, the 6/6 Tobago House of Assembly electoral deadlock “gives very little room for resolution.
“I know that there are many people who are seeing it with rose-tinted glasses, that it (a resolution) could be done in a beautiful way, you know, ‘kumbaya’. It does not operate so in politics,” he said yesterday.
“What we don’t have is a functioning Tobago House of Assembly. What we have is an Executive. Just like the Parliament where ministers stay in office even though he didn’t run for election or they lost their seats or whatever the case might be, the ministers stay in office until a Prime Minister is selected. Once a Prime Minister is not selected the ministers hold their position. The same thing applies in Tobago. The Executive Council will stay in place to conduct the business of Tobago at the executive level while the Parliament seeks to make the change that the election was to have brought about,” the Prime Minister said during the post-Cabinet media conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s.
He said Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis and his team (of Secretaries) will stay in place until the impasse is settled.
“I don’t anticipate...that they will be there for four years,” the Prime Minister said.
No role for Prime Minister or President
Saying that the THA Act provides no role for the Prime Minister or the President unless the Assembly is able to select a presiding officer, Chief Secretary, Deputy Chief Secretary, a Minority Leader and the councillors, the Prime Minister said: “We will observe, but I trust that very soon all the parties in Tobago will realise what has to be done, find a way to get it done, and we fix whatever problem they have either in Tobago. And if the Parliament is required the Government stands ready to approach the Parliament to fix whatever problem exists with the Tobago Parliament.”
He confirmed that there must first be a constituted Assembly before it can dissolve itself to hold fresh elections.
But such a constituted Assembly does not now exist, he said.
He said unlike the Prime Minister who calls the elections, the Chief Secretary cannot call THA elections.
“It takes the Assembly to pass a resolution to dissolve the Assembly. But you can’t dissolve what doesn’t exist,” he said.
The Prime Minister said that as soon as the results came in on Monday night he realised that as Prime Minister he had to have sound legal advice.
“I had been in touch with the Attorney General and Senior Counsel by way of the Attorney General to determine what was the nature of the problem, how is the problem likely to evolve, and how it could be rectified as the aspects of that evolution take place.
“The legal advice I have allows me to wait because just like the Parliament regulates its own business, the Tobago House of Assembly being a Parliament regulates its own business and we have to wait and see how they do it going forward...They may solve it without recourse to others or they may require recourse to something else,” he said, adding that the THA Act was very specific to that institution.
PM: Maharaj’s foggy
memory got it all wrong
The Prime Minister spent a good deal of time refuting statements made by former Attorney General Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj.
Maharaj had suggested that the bill, the THA Act of 1996, that the then-UNC/NAR coalition government wanted to enact, was opposed by the PNM and that that “original” bill if passed would have avoided this stalemate.
But the Prime Minister produced both the bill that was presented and the Act that was eventually passed for the purpose of proving that the method of electing a presiding officer was no different and that what was happening in Tobago now with the impasse could not be laid at the PNM’s doorstep.
The Prime Minister said the 1996 THA Act did not differ from the original bill which provided for the same formula with respect to the election of the presiding officer and the Chief Secretary. Therefore it would have changed today’s outcome.
Maharaj suggested that the 1996 bill aimed at granting full internal self-government and that the then-PNM Opposition objected. The Prime Minister also disputed this, saying that the changes made to the companion bill, the Constitution Amendment bill, had nothing to do with the attempt to grant autonomy to Tobago.
The Prime Minister said the only material change to the Constitutional Amendment bill which was made came after the PNM objected to a proposal to change the composition of the Senate.
That proposal was to make adjustments to the membership in the Senate from 31 to 37 Senators. It also involved increasing the Government membership (from 15 to 19), making it mandatory to have one Independent Senator be a resident of Tobago and adding three Tobago senators—two appointed on the advice of the Chief Secretary and one on the advice of the Minority Leader. The proposal however left the then-Opposition PNM Senate bench unchanged at six members, which would have had the effect of diluting the Opposition’s numerical strength in the Upper House. (The proposal was advanced when the Basdeo Panday-led coalition government which consisted of a coalition of UNC and the NAR/Tobago seats led by Arthur NR Robinson was in office).
In responding to Maharaj the Prime Minister said that the passage of time may have impaired his recall.
He said he would ascribe to Maharaj a “fogginess of memory”.
He reiterated that self-government for Tobago formed no part of the PNM’s objection.
The Prime Minister was asked about his health.
He said he went to the golf course yesterday morning and “I beat some people (at golf).”
He said he is on medication and had been working harder in the last few days than before he had his medical procedure (angioplasty).