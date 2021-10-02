The Police Service is functioning effectively despite being without a substantive Commissioner of Police and despite the collapse of the Police Service Commission (PolSC).
This is according to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley who said yesterday the issue is not anything to “bun down the country over”.
The PolSC has been mired in controversy in recent weeks over the appointment of a Commissioner of Police.
It led to a total collapse of the Commission with all members submitting their resignations over a ten-day period.
On Friday, former acting assistant commissioner Vincel Edwards stepped down as a nominee for the PolSC.
The Commission remains with no members and no nominees and as such, no decision can yet be made on the CoP position.
Deputy top cop McDonald Jacob is currently acting in the role.
Questioned on the issue yesterday, Rowley said the situation is a straightforward one to resolve.
“I have seen a lot of people, I don’t want to say overreacting, but responding to the fact that there isn’t a Commission and there isn’t a Police Commissioner. Understand that the Police Service is a paramilitary organisation that has rank and responsibility.
“There is a deputy commissioner in place with all the authority of the commissioner. The deputy commissioner is acting as commissioner. That is under challenge in the court...even if that challenge succeeds, the rest of the Police Service is intact and functioning as normal because of the rank situation.”
Firearm licences
The Prime Minister said the only thing not functioning as normal is the granting of Firearm User’s Licences as only the Commissioner can sign these.
“Other than that, the Police Service is functioning and waiting for the filling of that vacancy and we, as a country, are waiting for the replacement of those people who have left the service commission and I don’t think we should get overly excited about that.
“I am seeing all kinds of things being spoken and all kinds of constitutional crisis...there is none. There is no constitutional crisis,” the Prime Minister said.
The search is on for new members for the PolSC and President Paula-Mae Weekes will select those who are qualified and willing, he said.
“Nothing to bun down the country over,” he added.
AG on the ball
Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi noted the matter of the post of acting CoP is before the court and a ruling is expected on October 14.
Rowley said all will be made clear following the ruling.
“If that ruling supports the point of view that where we have been going all along, including the appointment of an acting Commissioner of Police without Parliament’s involvement, if the ruling then is that that was wrong, then that is the answer.
“Then we now know that the Police Service will be in the hands of the deputy commissioner for a while and then we also look at the process to appoint a commissioner which can only be done by a police service commission. There is no other way. And therefore, we wait until the commission is appointed. We hope that will be done very quickly,” the Prime Minister said.