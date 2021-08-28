Only pupils who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be allowed back into classrooms for face-to-face classes from October 1.
This is the date the Government hopes to bring out secondary school pupils in Forms Four, Five and Six.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley made the announcement yesterday, even as he expressed frustration with the low number of eligible schoolchildren who have been vaccinated to date.
The Ministry of Health began the roll-out of the Pfizer vaccine, the only Covid-19 vaccine approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to be administered to children ages 12 and older, on August 18.
But up to yesterday, only about 25 per cent of the roughly 90,000 eligible children in the school population had been vaccinated.
“Seventy-five per cent of the students who could be vaccinated and then taken out to school, in cautious portions, are not vaccinated,” the Prime Minister said during a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.
“Seventy-five per cent of the children who can be protected by vaccination are not today protected. And it is not because we don’t have the vaccines and it is not because we haven’t been appealing and imploring parents to do that...”
Rowley said while all schools will reopen virtually on September 6—if there is no significant change for the worse in the country’s Covid-19 situation—pupils in Forms Four, Five and Six will have the option to resume physical classes on October 1.
“But that option will be offered to vaccinated children only,” the Prime Minister stressed. “Those children who are unvaccinated will get their education at this time by an alternative means, which the Ministry of Education will outline in the near future.”
The Prime Minister said those who want to come out to physical classes must be fully vaccinated, meaning they must have received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with the second dose being administered at least two weeks before they return to school.
A person is only considered fully vaccinated two weeks following their last vaccine shot.
This means children must be vaccinated by September 14 in order to return to classes on October 1.
“This figure of 25 per cent should rise considerably between now and September 14,” Rowley said.
Online classes
no substitute
Asked whether there would be separate teachers to teach the vaccinated pupils who are coming out to school and those who are accessing virtual classes, the Prime Minister said the Ministry of Education will give the details on how this teaching system will work.
He pleaded with parents and warned those relying on online lessons that this is not an ideal education.
“Online lessons do not a substitute for education make,” he said. “It is largely private business for profit, and I am cautioning parents that this is not a substitute for your children going to school.”
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said his ministry is also partnering with the Ministry of Education to roll out vaccines in schools.
But the Prime Minister maintained that the vaccination programme remains voluntary and the Government is not mandating vaccination for any sector.
“We are relying on the good sense of the population,” he said.
He said if the results are not satisfactory, the Government will intervene “as we see the need”.
The Prime Minister once again pleaded with the wider population to make use of the vaccines that are available.
He said 900,000 people out of Trinidad and Tobago’s 1.4 million population must be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, and to date just over 500,000 people have received at least a first dose, leaving 400,000 people still to be vaccinated.
He warned that T&T could be the starting point of a new variant of the virus if the desired vaccination level is not achieved. “The longer a population remains unvaccinated, the greater the possibility of that population itself triggering a mutant that could be of interest to us,” he said.