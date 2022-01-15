PM ORDERS PROBE

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has announced the appointment of a committee that will go into the country’s hospitals to investigate the conditions and the standard of care for Covid-19 patients.
The five-member committee will be chaired by Professor Terrence Seemungal, Dean of the Faculty of Medical Sciences at The University of the West Indies (The UWI).
Rowley made the announcement yesterday as he lamented that some people were of the view that the standard of care at the hospitals is the reason for the high numbers of Covid-19 deaths being recorded.
As of yesterday, the country had recorded 3,180 Covid-19 deaths out of 100,590 confirmed positive cases.
The majority of deaths-2,552 people-were unvaccinated.
Government data up to January 11 indicated that 94 per cent of deaths occurred in hospital while six per cent occurred at home.
The Prime Minister said some people, including members of the Opposition and trade unions, have been challenging the veracity of the statistics and information health officials have been providing.
“And that is why during the week, I spent some time trying to find appropriate people who can go within the walls of the hospital and report back to the population what they’re seeing, what they’ve heard, what they know, so that the population can be comforted that what you’re getting from the healthcare system in T&T is the best that can be had,” Rowley said.
He said the committee’s report would also guide Government on what tweaks and changes should be made in the health system.
“So, I sought and I found five of our best and most appropriate people who have agreed to go into the hospitals across the board and look at what is going on there, talk to the staff, look at their data, look at it with a professional eye and come back and tell the country.”
The committee has been given one week within which to complete its work, from January 17-24, at the end of which it will report its findings.
Rowley said the report will be made public.
Asked if there had been any consultation with unions on who should form the committee, the Prime Minister said Government had carefully selected appropriate and qualified people who are international quality specialists and they should not be denigrated because they were appointed by the Government.
“These are people who will know how to assess and report to the population on what is going on with our effort to fight Covid,” he stressed.
In addition to Seemungal as chairman, the other four members of the committee are:
Professor Emerita Phyllis Pitt-Miller, consultant anaesthetist and intensive care specialist and former Dean UWI Faculty of Medical Sciences; Dr Anton Cumberbatch, public health specialist and former Chief Medical Officer; Dr Vidya Dean, consultant anaesthetist and intensive care specialist; and Professor Donald Simeon, director, Caribbean Centre for Health Systems Research and Development and Professor of Biostatistics and Public Health Research at The UWI.