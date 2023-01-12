Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will address the country today, along with members of the Covid-19 pandemic response team.
A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday advised that the PM will hold a news conference at 10.30 a.m. at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.
The statement did not provide any further information.
The conference comes amid mounting concerns about an increase in Covid-19 cases and deaths in Trinidad and Tobago.
The Ministry of Health reported eight Covid-19 deaths and 406 new positive cases in its latest weekly update, for the period January 2-10.
This has been the highest number of new cases recorded in a single week since the week of October 5-11 when 437 new cases were recorded.
The previous week of December 28 to January 3 saw new cases cross 200 for the first time in ten weeks.
The increase in cases comes as countries around the world have begun to reintroduce measures to combat the spread of the virus and several countries have imposed restrictions on travellers from China where Covid-19 numbers have surged in recent weeks.
This includes the United States where mask mandates are being reintroduced in schools as well as requirements for all visitors to be fully vaccinated.
Several countries have also announced that they would be requiring negative Covid-19 tests for all arrivals from China.
This includes Japan, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, India, Israel, Australia, Canada and others.
Last week Guyana also announced restrictions on travellers from China, becoming the first Caricom country to do so. Guyana now requires all visitors from China, over the age of two, to have a negative Covid-19 test, regardless of vaccination status.
Concerns have also been raised about the potential impact of Carnival festivities on T&T’s Covid-19 situation as the country prepares to welcome thousands of visitors from across the world for Carnival next month.
Callers to CCN-TV6’s Morning Edition programme yesterday expressed concern with the spike in Covid-19 cases in China and what they felt was the population becoming complacent and thinking that Covid-19 was over.
Callers called for increased vaccination, mask-wearing and increased personal responsibility.
Last week, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said there was no need for Trinidad and Tobago to impose restrictions, particularly on travellers from China, nor require any screening of passengers from China.
Deyalsingh said then that the Government was comfortable with the level of immunity in the population and that it was now “personal responsibility on the part of individuals to help us manage Covid-19 without disrupting the economy”.
Deyalsingh did not respond to a request for comment yesterday.
The Ministry of Health, however, further encouraged the public to get vaccinated against both Covid-19 and the influenza virus in a statement issued on Monday.
The ministry said over 2,000 vaccines had been administered since the beginning of its vaccination drive on January 6.
The ministry also encouraged the elderly and immuno-compromised to get vaccinated or boosted for additional protection against both viruses.
The vaccination drive continues every Friday and Saturday until February 4.