PM: Passengers not co-operating with rules

Yesterday’s long-awaited reopening of the country’s borders saw the first international flight arriving at Piarco International Airport from Guyana.
The flight, carrying 22 passengers, was the first regular commercial flight to enter Trinidad and Tobago since the closure of the country’s borders in March 2020.
But the occasion was not without hiccups as Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday that already, there were people not following the rules. He was speaking during a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.
“We were told before what the conditions for entry are. Unfortunately, I could tell you that in the first shipment of people into the country, the very first one, we have an instance already of people not wanting to co-operate with the restrictions,” Rowley said.
The Prime Minister said he would not go into details as he suspected the matter may become a legal one for some people.
But he stressed the protocols would be strictly enforced.
“I want to make it clear again we are not giving any passes to people who believe that they are smarter than the rest of us. We have regulations, we have rules, and we are going to enforce them rigorously to protect the population of Trinidad and Tobago.
“The decisions made in Trinidad and Tobago for the protection of the people of Trinidad and Tobago are not open for second-guessing by others.”
Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young said the TTravel Pass system, which anyone entering T&T must use to apply for certification to enter the country, has been working well.
“So far, the system has shown that it is a very robust system. We had hundreds of people applying...we haven’t had any major problems. This morning, we had a flight coming in; tonight, we have a flight coming in from Dominica and then tomorrow is a really big one coming in from Miami, and that continues to go well,” he said.
Young said the legal seaports of entry will be added to the TTravel Pass system to accommodate yachties.
“It seemed like every yachtie was waiting at the starting line and wanted to set across the border this morning, so we are working those things out. They still have to have their negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test,” he said.