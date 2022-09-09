PM praises Queen for her selfless duty

Queen Elizabeth II will particularly be remembered for her selfless duty to the Commonwealth, says Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
In a media release issued by the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the prime minister, who is abroad, expressed condolences to His Majesty King Charles III, the other members of the royal family and to the government and people of the United Kingdom on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch.
Rowley stated that after reigning for 70 years, the Queen has left a lasting legacy for the people of the UK and the world.
He noted that her life was marked by her strong sense of duty and dedication.
“The prime minister recalled the promise that the Queen had made at the age of 21 when she pledged her life to the service of her people. That promise was refreshed on her Coronation Day when she asked for ‘God’s help to make good that vow... I do not regret, or retract, one word of it’,” the release stated.
It noted that Queen Elizabeth visited Trinidad and Tobago on several occasions, the most recent of which was in 2009 to participate in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.
“The prime minister said that although Trinidad and Tobago gained its Independence and later became a republic, this country recognises the lasting legacy of Her Majesty,” stated the release.
Meanwhile, Caribbean leaders from Bermuda to Dominica and beyond mourned the Queen’s death yesterday.
“Her passing ends an iconic 70-year reign and is a profound loss for the commonwealth of nations and the world,” tweeted Roosevelt Skerrit, Dominica’s prime minister.
Minutes later, Bermuda Premier David Burt issued a statement noting that her reign “has spanned decades of such immense change for the United Kingdom and the world”.