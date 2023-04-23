PM: Respect other people’s opinions

The community of Aran­juez has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons in recent times.

Reports of murders, home invasions and robberies have become more commonplace.

But when the Sunday Express visited the area on Friday, residents recalled a time when Aranjuez was so safe, they could sleep with their doors open.

It was a close-knit community where “eve­rybody knew everybo­dy” and crimes were few and far between.