PM: Respect other people’s opinions

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Minister of Energy Stuart Young began the Eid holiday yesterday by distributing alms to the less fortunate in front the San Fernando Jama Masjid on Mucurapo Street.
One of the many customs associated with Eid-ul-Fitr is the giving of alms by anyone who can afford it.
The prime minister spent several minutes in front the mosque distributing several $10 bills at a time to men, women and children.
Rowley gave alms to more than 20 people, the Sunday Express observed.
He was joined by Energy Minister Stuart Young and Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein.
Inside the masjid, the prime minister noted how the Covid-19 pandemic had brought many challenges, including the absence of large physical gatherings.
“I have been at this mosque on many occasions before, and recently we all could not meet like this to celebrate or even look at each other because we were facing the prospect of the destruction then by a great illness in the face of a virus in the pandemic,” he said. “To be able to meet with you today is extremely joyous for me to come back to this place and to feel relatively safe that we have overcome those dark days and nights of such great difficulty.”
Rowley also delivered words of encouragement and blessings to Trinidad and Tobago as part of his Eid address.
He said, “We of Trinidad and Tobago must know frequently and reflect that this is our country, and our country is so well blessed with the strength of the teachings of our various religions, which all emphasise good over evil.
“Let us not take for granted what others fight for and even lose their lives for, which is a peaceful co-existence of people with different opinions.”
The prime minister added: “Today we were encouraged not to demand that our opinion be ahead of all others, but to acknowledge and respect other people’s opinions so that peace and harmony can exist amongst us.”
Maulana Atif Majeed Sulaimani, who officiated the Eid service at the mosque, declared it a blessed and joyous day.
But he said it was important to acknowledge Allah in all things, and not just for one day.
He urged those congregating to not just acknowledge the Creator for one day, but to strengthen their relationship with the Creator before it was too late.