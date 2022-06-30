PM returns home today

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is expected to return to Trinidad and Tobago today after being abroad for almost a month.
The Office of the Prime Minister advised on Tuesday that Rowley has completed his final medical consultation in Los Angeles, California, USA.
The post on the Office of the Prime Minister’s Facebook page stated Rowley’s medical test results were favourable.
The Prime Minister left Trinidad on June 6 to attend the IX Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles.
On June 12, the Office of the Prime Minister advised that Rowley would remain in California after leading a delegation to the summit.
It stated Rowley was scheduled to undergo routine medical testing in the coming weeks, which included cardiac and prostate analysis.
In 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic, Rowley underwent a series of medical tests. It was reported then that those tests were necessary since a coronary issue was first discovered in 2016.
Rowley said then he suffered from no symptoms which hamper his ability to perform his duties. However, his doctors, who have attended to him for over 20 years in California, have asked him to prioritise his annual medical examination.
In 2016, Rowley had a coronary scan which showed he had small, soft plaque in one of his arteries and doctors indicated it should be monitored to determine whether full intervention might be required.
Also in 2016, Rowley underwent a battery of tests for prostate cancer and was cleared by his doctors.
He had issued an appeal to African men in T&T in particular to get themselves tested for prostate cancer, which was more prevalent in African males.