PM rips into Anil

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley has slammed Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for staying silent while one of her senators launched a “disgraceful” attack on his wife.
The Prime Minister on Tuesday night spoke against a recent online video posted by United National Congress Senator Anil Roberts making claims about his wife, attorney Sharon Rowley.
Speaking on Tuesday night at a People’s National Movement (PNM) meeting in Belmont, Rowley said he recalled the Opposition Leader allowing talk of rape against him in the Parliament.
“I must say it is painful to watch a female Opposition Leader tolerate and encourage that on the grounds that ‘leave me out ah all yuh bacchanal’.That is the same leader who went in the Parliament with Vernella Alleyne and Wade Mark and (Roodal) Moonilal and put on the Hansard that I’m a rapist,” Rowley said.
He said the Opposition had brought “a picture of a house inside the Parliament...blow up a house and come and tell the Parliament in this house, the (then) opposition leader rape somebody”.
Rowley stated “after that, I don’t expect anything from Kamla Persad-Bissessar more than the worst”.
The PM said he was not asking for “help” as his family was “broad and my spine is stiff....so when Anil Roberts prepares videos and tried to scandalise my wife, all I could tell Anil, I could take a horn if ah get one, I ent sending nobody to kill nobody.”
The remarks caused laughter, while Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis and Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez exchanged a ‘high five’.
Rowley said Roberts’ only accomplishment was “finding out who horning me and attempting to disgrace my wife”.
PM travels
Rowley was also critical of efforts again by the UNC to have US sanctions levelled against some T&T officials, including Energy Minister Stuart Young, over this country’s relations with Venezuela.
He said T&T was, in the meantime, “talking to everyone, as an independent nation” and announced upcoming trips next month for Switzerland and Washington.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert will update the country on its financial situation on the morning of September 2, following which Rowley will leave for Switzerland that afternoon.
There he will meet with methanol producer Proman, to “talk and encourage and conclude business”.
Negotiations with energy companies Shell and BP will also come to an end and Rowley returns to T&T on September 10.
He leaves again on September 13, for Washington, where he will meet with United States Vice-President Kamala Harris.
“I hope she doesn’t sanction me when I arrive,” he said.
Rowley said the meeting was a result of work done at the last Summit of the Americas, where US President Joe Biden appointed three committees on Caricom matters.
Rowley chairs the energy committee, while agriculture is chaired by Guyana President Dr Irfaan Ali and finance by Barbados PM Mia Mottley.